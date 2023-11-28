It's good to be Amazon in the month of December. You've got stocking stuffers flying off of warehouse shelves and into vans for delivery around the clock, you've got live football to watch on Prime, and now you've got a month chock-full of original series and movies to watch on Prime Video as well. From holiday fare like the new Eddie Murphy comedy Candy Cane Lane, to the second season of Reacher… even animated Batman is getting into the holiday season. So get binging — just remember to get up occasionally to bring in the Amazon packages from your front door step.
New Prime releases: December 2023 (Full Schedule)
December 1
7th Heaven S1-S11
My Three Sons S1-S12
50 First Dates
Baywatch
*Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video Original) – Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest and inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life.
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides a Horse
Death Warrant
Forces of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In the Heat of the Night
Kiss the Girls
Little Man Tate
Made of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy’s Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Inserrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country
December 3
Coach Prime S2 (Prime Video Original)
Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)
December 5
Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (Prime Video Original)
December 8
Dating Santa (Prime Video Original)
Dealing with Christmas (Prime Video Original)
Merry Little Batman (Prime Video Original) – This Christmas, Damian Wayne wants to be a Super Hero like his dad—the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham's worst Super-Villains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.
World’s First Christmas (Prime Video Original)
Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Prime Video Original)
December 12
Asteroid City
December 15
Reacher – Season 2 – Reacher is pulled from his vagabond life by a coded message informing him that a member of the 110th – his elite group of Army Special Investigators – has been murdered. He and some of his former military cohorts reunite to investigate and soon realize the case is bigger than they ever could have imagined.
December 19
Every Body
December 21
Gigolo per caso (Prime Video Original)
December 25
The Flash
December 26
Sound of Freedom
December 27
Terminator: Genisys
December 30
Baby Shark’s Big Show S1
Blue’s Clues S1
Blue’s Clues & You S1
Hit the Floor S1-S4
Moesha S1-S6
Sister Sister S1-S6
Team Umizoomi S1
The Affair S1-S5
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2
And let's not forget about what's available to stream on Amazon Freevee, which is free and requires no Prime membership:
December 1
FBI True
The Middle S1-S9
Earth to Echo
Everybody’s Fine
Gods of Egypt
Happy Christmas
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Hotel Transylvania
Jason’s Lyric
Joey
Kick-Ass
Masquerade
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Nicholas Nickleby
Peter Pan
Repo Men
Sahara
Still of the Night
Tank Girl
Ted
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The American
The Emoji Movie
The Gift
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Night of the Hunter
The Purge
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The White Buffalo
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
December 3
Mistletoe Mixup
December 4
The Star
December 6
*Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis S2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
December 7
A Lot Like Christmas
December 8
The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn
December 10
Copshop
December 11
Spy Cat
December 14
A Christmas Star
December 15
Night Court S1-S9
December 20
When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present
December 21
Christmas Giveaway
December 22
Sing 2
December 31
Fringe S1-S5
The Waltons S1-S9
Stillwater