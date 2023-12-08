Ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers, it's time to release our New York Giants Week 14 predictions.

With a New York Giants Week 14 Monday Night Football game scheduled against the Green Bay Packers, a lot of eyes will be on the Giants as they return from their bye week on a two-game winning streak. Ahead of the Giants-Packers Monday Night Football game, we'll be making our Giants Week 14 predictions.

The Giants' 2023 season has not gone to plan, as they sit at 4-8 even after a two-game winning streak over the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots. Daniel Jones is out for the year, and despite Tyrod Taylor being activated from IR, Brian Daboll is sticking with Tommy DeVito as the team's starting quarterback. It will be interesting to see if he can keep the starting role for the rest of the season.

The Packers come into this game at 6-6 and on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Jordan Love has blossomed as of late into the quarterback that the Packers thought he could be. It will be an interesting test for him against a veteran play caller in Wink Martindale, who has a tendency to make young quarterbacks have rough days. The Giants defense has played well as of late, too.

The Packers are looking to make a playoff run, while the Giants are trying to sneak back into the conversation somehow. Nevertheless, let's move on to our Giants Week 14 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



Kayvon Thibodeaux adds 2 more sacks to his season total

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Giants this season. He still has some room for growth as well, but he currently has 11 sacks on the season, according to Pro Football Reference. While Jordan Love has not taken a ton of sacks, Kayvon Thibodeaux should have some opportunities on Monday Night Football against the Packers.

Expect Kayvon Thibodeaux to make an impact in the game, and add at least two more sacks to his season total, continuing to prove that he should be a young building block for the Giants in the long-term.

Giants defense forces multiple turnovers again

The biggest reason for the Giants' recent wins has been the turnovers they forced. Against the Commanders, they forced six of them in a win. They also intercepted Patriots quarterbacks three times in the 10-7 win before the bye week.

The Packers played clean football against the Chiefs, which was a huge part of the win. However, the Giants have been opportunistic when it comes to taking the ball away. Whether it is a Thibodeaux strip sack, Bobby Okereke jumping a route for a pick, or Xavier McKinney stepping in front of a pass again like he did against the Patriots, expect the Giants to force multiple turnovers.

Tommy DeVito plays clean football again

Brian Daboll has done a good job of getting Tommy DeVito to play clean football. The way that DeVito is playing is essentially looking for some shot plays, and if it is not there then checking down or taking a sack. It does not lead to a lot of points, but with the way the Giants defense is playing, it gives them a chance to win.

Tommy DeVito has shown the ability to hit players like Jalin Hyatt down the field when opportunities are there. DeVito will continue to do that. Expect him to take some shots down the field that are low-risk, and highly unlikely to lead to turnovers. That should lead to another clean game for him.

Giants lose a heartbreaker

The recipe for the Giants getting wins worked against weaker teams like the Commanders, who offloaded significant talent at the trade deadline, and the Patriots, one of the most ineffective offensive teams in the NFL. The Packers are a significant step up in competition, especially with the way they are playing as of late.

Unfortunately for the Giants and their fans, it will not be enough this week. The defense will do enough for the Giants to stay in the game, but not come out with a win against a streaking Packers team.