The New York Knicks look to keep the momentum going after a great 2022-2023 season. We're here to share our 2023-2024 NBA odds series and make a Knicks over-under win total prediction for the 2023-2024 season.

The Knicks went 47-35 last season and surprised many people. Amazingly, they improved by 10 wins. The Knicks will have the task of doing it again. However, everyone will expect them to be good. The Knicks won a first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers before falling to the Miami Heat. Now, they begin the long trek back. Tom Thibodeau returns to coach the Knickerbockers. Additionally, all the stars are back, and the Knicks will look to get going right away.

How much higher can Jalen Brunson go? He had an amazing season and will look to do it again. Therefore, look for him to shine bright in front of the lights at Madison Square Garden. Everyone will be paying attention to the health of Julius Randle. Can he stay healthy? We will find out the answers as the season chugs along. Additionally, the Knicks are excited to have Donte DiVincenzo on their team. He may bring a spark to the Knicks and may be the missing weapon they lacked last season.

Here are the Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks Odds

Over 45.5 Wins: +100

Under 45.5 Wins: -122

Why The Knicks Will Win 46 Games

The Knicks have so much going for them. Furthermore, there is plenty of optimism after last season. While the line is at 45.5 wins, there is belief they can win 50 games with the team they have. Ultimately, it all starts with the stars.

Brunson is exceptional and did well with his new team. Significantly, he averaged 24 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Brunson also shot 49.1 percent from the field and a red-hot 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. Therefore, look for him to continue firing 3-point shots from all over the floor. Brunson is amazing at scoring and distributing the ball. Consequently, that is what makes him more dangerous.

Randle makes an impact on both sides of the floor. Amazingly, he averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Randle shot 45.9 percent from the field. Ultimately, he is a force on the offensive boards and on the defensive end. The Knicks have enjoyed his services, and he has been part of the revival project in Manhattan.

RJ Barrett is now in his fourth year. Thus, look for him to take the next step in his development. Barrett averaged 19.6 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. Hence, he would like to improve his long-range shooting. If Barrett can improve in this area, it makes the Knicks even more dangerous than they already are. Center Mitchell Robinson is not an offensive threat. Yet, he is a monster on the defensive end, with 1.8 blocks per game.

The bench is thrilling. First, there is Josh Hart. He averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds per game. Likewise, Immanuel Quickley was great, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Quentin Grimes averaged 11.3 points per game. Significantly, the bench excelled so much that it helped them win so many games.

The Knicks will win 46 games because they have such a loaded team from top to bottom. Moreover, they have not hit their peak yet.

Why The Knicks Will Not Win 46 Games

The only thing that could stop the Knicks from winning 46 games is an utter collapse. Also, injuries could play a factor. Can Randle stay healthy? But the Knicks also have some questions about how certain players will fit in.

DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points with the Golden State Warriors. However, he did so playing alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. How will he fit in with the other bench players on the Knicks? Moreover, how will he mesh with Brunson, Barrett, and Randle? The Knicks believe he will fit in perfectly and be the guy that gets them to the next stage of their development. Ultimately, the Knicks also have to find a way to beat their tough competition. Do they have enough to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics?

The Knicks will not win 46 games because they will need time to mesh. Then, they will face adversity from the beasts of the East.

Final Knicks Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

There still seems to be doubt about the Knicks. Yet, it's easy to overlook the improvements they made. Expect the Knicks to break the 45-win barrier and possibly win 50.

Final Knicks Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 45.5 Wins: +100