Newcastle United has received a significant boost as Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães inked a five-year contract extension that will keep him at St James' Park until 2028. The 25-year-old, who arrived from Lyon in January 2022, has played a pivotal role in the club's resurgence under manager Eddie Howe.

Bruno Guimarães, who has become a fan favorite in a short period, expressed his delight at extending his stay, saying, “I'm delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here, and I feel so loved in my life.” The contract reportedly includes a £100 million release clause, underlining Newcastle United's commitment to retaining their prized asset.

Since his arrival, Guimarães has made 67 appearances for Newcastle United, contributing 11 goals in all competitions. He made a significant sacrifice, trading Champions League football for a relegation battle with Newcastle last year. However, his presence and contributions have played a vital role in the club's climb up the Premier League table, securing a place in Europe's premier competition for the first time in two decades.

Reflecting on his journey with the club, Guimarães stated, “I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League, and now it's happening. We are doing so well, and when I look around the pitch at my teammates, I am so proud of them all. I'm proud of everyone – the team, the staff, the owners, and the fans. The city believes again.”

Manager Eddie Howe praised Guimarães for his integral role in the team's recent success, highlighting his pitch consistency and deep commitment to Newcastle United. Howe remarked, “He epitomizes the recent success we've had. He's put in so many good displays, he's very consistent, and he's also got a great personality off the pitch. He cares deeply about Newcastle United and the club's success, and he has a great relationship with our supporters.”

As Newcastle continues to build on their newfound success, Bruno Guimarães remains a cornerstone of their ambitious project, and his contract extension sends a strong message of stability and commitment from both the player and the club.