Inter and Milan meet in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Inter-Milan prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Inter Milan strengthened their chances of playing for their fourth overall championship and their first since 2010 when they posted a 2-0 victory in the first leg last Wednesday. Inter hopes that its eight-game unbeaten run continues as they host the final leg in the San Siro.

AC Milan, who have seven UCL titles to their credit, looks to join Liverpool (2019) as the only side to lose the first leg of a semifinal by two or more goals and go on to win the tie. The Red and Blacks hope to overturn the huge deficit and put an end to three defeats in the Milan derby.

Here are the Inter-Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter-Milan Odds

Inter Milan: +115

AC Milan: +260

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Inter vs. Milan

TV: SiriusXM FC, Univision, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN USA

Stream: Amazon Prime, Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Inter Can Beat Milan

Inter Milan is in third place in the Serie A league table at the moment and has been fairly impressive this season. The scudetto has now been given to Napoli, who are in a sizeable advantage of 14 points over second-placed Juventus. Aside from the Champions League, Inter captured the Italian Super Cup over AC Milan last January and will be headed to the Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina.

The Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. The Blue-and-Blacks only got 11 total shots, three shots on target, and one corner kick throughout the game, but they still earned a huge win. Ruan’s own goal, Romelu Lukaku’s brace, and Lautaro Martinez’s second-half goal secured the win for Internazionale.

Here in the Champions League, the club built an early two-goal lead in the first leg of the matchup as striker Edin Dzeko scored in the eighth minute and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan converted in the 11th. It was the team-leading fourth Champions League goal for the 37-year-old Dzeko, who has converted nine times for Inter Milan in Serie A. Inter has now eight goals in the past five UCL games, securing four clean sheets and huge wins over Porto and Benfica in the first two playoff rounds.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Romelu Lukaku have recorded three goals apiece in the UCL, with the former converting in back-to-back games prior to the first meeting with AC Milan. Mkhitaryan has scored twice in the competition, while Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez also has two goals along with three assists. The 25-year-old Martinez is the second-leading scorer in Serie A with 20 goals.

Simone Inzaghi has two players who may not be fit in this game. Milan Skriniar is definitely out due to injury, while Joaquin Correa is also questionable for this game. A 3-5-2 formation is once again expected from Inter, with Barella, Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Federico Dimarco commanding the midfield.

Why Milan Can Beat Inter

AC Milan is currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and has not been at their best in recent weeks. They have a lot of goals to overcome in what is potentially their final Champions League match, but Milan is no stranger to challenges. With the Champions League trophy remaining to be the last silverware for AC Milan, they will need to be in all systems go on their rivals’ home turf.

The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Spezia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week. Both teams managed to keep it steady in the first 70 minutes, but Przemyslaw Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito forced goals in the 75th and 85th minute to grasp the win in the Stadio Alberto Picco.

AC Milan will be adamant to force their way against their Milan rivals. Il Diavolo has just won four and drew five of the last 20 Milan derbies. AC Milan’s last win over Inter was in September 2022 in San Siro, where Rafael Leao bagged a brace and Olivier Giroud got one goal. Milan has scored blanks in the last three Milan derbies, where Inter scored six goals in total.

Coach Stefano Pioli will surely hand the offensive duties to his trusted stars. The Red and Blacks are led offensively by striker Olivier Giroud, who has registered five goals and a pair of assists in the Champions League. The 36-year-old Frenchman also has been one of the team’s top producers in Serie A as he has posted eight goals and five assists in 30 contests. Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers has scored twice in the UCL, making him AC Milan’s only other player with more than one goal in the competition.

Meanwhile, AC Milan is also dealing with injury issues, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Junior Messias, Rade Krunic, and Ismael Bennacer all on the sidelines with injuries. Key player Rafael Leao, who missed the first leg, is expected to be back in action. The 23-year-old Portuguese forward is the team’s top offensive player in Serie A as he has recorded 12 goals and seven assists in 32 contests. Leao missed the first leg, but he’s expected to play on Tuesday.

Final Inter-Milan Prediction & Pick

The final Derby della Madonnina for this season will be a high-scoring spectacle, but Inter Milan has edged out AC Milan for most of the season. The Black and Blues’ good form and pattern of forcing draws in the second legs in this tournament might be shown once again. The Rossoneri will have to face their third straight loss while La Beneamata will get their eight-straight win and ninth-straight unbeaten game.

Final Inter-Milan Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan (+115), Over 2.5 goals (+112)