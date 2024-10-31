ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to get back to their winning ways as they visit Newcastle United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Newcastle-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Newcastle comes into the game sitting at 3-3-3 on the year, sitting 12th in the Premier League. They have struggled as of late, not having a win in their last five Premier League fixtures. Last time out, they faced Chelsea, falling 2-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is 5-3-1 on the year, sitting third in the Premier League. Last time out, they would face the team in second on the table. In a game with Liverpool, Arsenal would take a 1-0 lead in the first half and would take the lead in the second half again. Still, Liverpool would tie it up and the game would end tied at two.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Arsenal Odds

Newcastle: +280

Arsenal: -105

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -127

Under 2.5 goals: -107

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Time: 8:30 AM ET/ 5:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle is averaging one goal per game in their nine Premier League games this year. They are struggling early in games this year. They have scored just three goals in the first half this year. Newcastle has also struggled to score as of late. They have scored just two goals in their last four fixtures.

Harvey Barnes has led the way this year. He has three goals on the season, in just five starts and nine matches played. Further, he has scored his three goals on an expected two. Barnes does have an assist, but that is on an expected 1.9 this year. Further, Alexander Isak has been solid. He has scored twice this year, but this is on an expected 3.5 goals this year. He does have an assist this year. Finally, Anthony Gordon has scored twice this year, but that is on an expected 3.3. Further, he has an expected 1.5 assists this year but has not tallied an assist. Newcastle has scored nine goals on an expected 14.1 this year.

Newcastle has been fairly solid on defense this year. They have allowed just ten goals in their nine fixtures on the year, conceding just 1.11 goals per game on the season. They have not been as of late. In their last five matches, Newcastle has allowed seven goals. Nick Pope has led the way in goals this year, allowing ten goals with 40 saves on the year. His ten goals are on an expected 12.8 this year, while he has two clean sheets.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has been scoring well this year. They are scoring 1.89 goals per fixture this year in the Premier League. Further, Arsenal has scored in eight of nine games this season. In their last four Premier League games, Arsenal has scored nine goals, but their only clean sheet loss of the year is in this last four, falling 2-0 to Bournemouth.

Kai Havertz has led the way this year. He has scored four times on the year, but it is an expected 4.5 goals on the season. He also has an assist. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has been great. He has played in just eight of the nine fixtures this year but has three goals and seven assists. That ten-point total is on an expected just 5.8 points this year. Finally, Gabriel Martinelli has been wonderful. He has two goals and two assists on the year. That is on an expected 1.5 goals and 1.5 assists this year. Overall, Arsenal has scored 16 times this year on an expected 14.4.

On the defensive side of things, Arsenal has allowed ten goals this year, good for just 1.11 goals against per game. Still, they have allowed nine goals in their last five fixtures. David Raya has been in goal this year for Arsenal. He has allowed the goals with 29 saves on the year. Further, he has three clean sheets on the season.

Final Newcastle-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Arsenal does have a Champions League game this week, and their only loss of the season came before a UCL fixture. Still, Arsenal will set the tone in this one. While they are scoring .89 goals per game in the first half, Newcastle is also giving up .78 goals per first half. Further, Arsenal has conceded just two goals in the first half this year. They will get up early in this one, and then be able to rely on their defense. Take Arsenal in this game.

Final Newcastle-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal ML (-105)