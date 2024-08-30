ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best teams in the Premier League will clash as Newcastle hosts Tottenham. We're live from St. James Park, sharing our Premier League odds series and making a Newcastle-Tottenham prediction and pick.

Newcastle played to a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, a match that amounted to a massive disappointment. It was scoreless until the 37th minute when Newcastle allowed the first goal, allowing Marcus Tavernier to score. Later, Anthony Gordon came through the equalizer in the 76th minute off an assist from Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle fired 12 shots, including five that hit the target. Additionally, they had a 61-percent possession rate. The Magpies also had nine corner-kick chances. Also, they only needed to make three saves.

Tottenham destroyed Everton last weekend. Remarkably, they struck in the 14th minute when Yves Bossouma came off a great play from Dejan Kulusevski and put it past the goalkeeper. The Spurs struck again in the 25th minute when Son Heung-min delivered a great play to make it 2-0. Next, Cristian Romero made it 3-0 with a beautiful header into the net. Heung-min sealed his second goal off an assist from Micky Van de Ven and finished it off.

Tottenham finished with 12 shots, including seven that hit the target. They also had a 71 percent possession rate and 12 corner kicks, and no offsides were called.

The squads have played 170 matches this season. So far, Tottenham has won 74 games, Newcastle has won 62, and the other 34 have been draws. Last season, Tottenham destroyed Newcastle 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But Newcastle won the rematch 4-0 at St. James Park. The Magpies have won the last two home matches by a combined 10-1 score.

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has had a decent start to the season. Ultimately, they have done this with timely goal-scoring and excellent defense. Their strikers have been solid, finding ways to get the ball into the net.

Joleton has a goal on three shots, including two that hit the target. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has tallied one assist and four shots, including one on target. Gordon also has a goal and will look for more. But they need the ball. Unfortunately, the possession numbers were awful in the last matchup. Because of this, it put more pressure on the defense to perform better. Gaining a higher possession rate will also ensure more shooting chances.

The defense has been the star of the show. So far, the defenders have been very stingy and have not allowed opponents to get too many chances. The great defense has made things easier for goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has made six saves and conceded one goal.

Newcastle will win this match if the offense can spring to life as it did last season and generate numerous scoring chances. Likewise, the defense must continue to play efficiently and not allow the Hotspurs to gain any separation.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham looks solid after two matches. Amazingly, their players are finding ways to get loose on the pitch. With future stars like Mikey Moore in the pipeline, the current crop has done well enough to help Tottenham thrive. The offense will look to expand on what it did against Everton.

After a great performance against the Blues, Heung-min now has two goals. Therefore, expect him to be the first one out to attempt to make something happen. Pedro Porro has a goal and will try to get another against a tough defense. Likewise, Romero would like another one and will be one of the players to watch. James Maddison has been a great distributor, with two assists. Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma has one goal to his credit and will look to further his solid season.

The defense has been efficient and has not allowed opponents many chances. But Newcastle will be tougher, and there will be more chances. Thus, they must find ways to tighten up to make things easier for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has three saves and one goal.

Tottenham will win this match if the strikers can build on the momentum from the last match. Then, the defense must close the gaps.

Final Newcastle-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Both squads are very similar, and both will compete to finish in the top-4 this season in the Premier League. But it is difficult to ignore Newcastle's home success against Tottenham. They dominated them when the teams met at St. James last season. Not much has changed on the rosters. Thus, expect similar results this season as Newcastle protects its home stadium and does enough to get the win over Tottenham.

Final Newcastle-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Newcastle (+145)