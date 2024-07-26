Tottenham Hotspur has unearthed a potential new star in their academy, Mikey Moore, who is being hailed as the next big thing, reported by GOAL. With his impressive skills and rapid rise, Moore could be the player to fill the void left by Harry Kane‘s departure and bring success back to Spurs.

Tottenham’s academy has a history of producing top talent, from Ledley King to Harry Winks. However, their most prized find was Harry Kane, who began his journey with Spurs in 2009. Kane spent 14 years at the club, becoming their all-time leading scorer and England captain. Despite his individual success, Kane left for Bayern Munich in a €100m (£84m/$108m) deal without winning any trophies with Tottenham.

With Kane gone, Spurs are searching for a new talisman. Here comes Mikey Moore, a 16-year-old forward with tremendous potential, already pushing for recognition in the senior squad.

Where it started for Mike Moore

Moore was born on August 11, 2007, in Southwark, London. He joined Tottenham’s youth setup at eight and balanced his education at Strood Academy in Kent with his commitments to Spurs. His talent quickly shone through, and by 2022, he was playing for Tottenham’s Under-18s at just 15. That same year, he also made his mark on the international stage with England's youth teams.

In November 2022, Moore starred for England U16 at the Football Federations Cup in Spain, scoring twice against Germany to help secure a comeback win. He won the tournament's Golden Boot and finished the 2022-23 season with seven goals and three assists in 10 U18 Premier League games. Moore also played for Tottenham’s U21s, earning an invitation to train with the first team from interim manager Ryan Mason.

With interest from top clubs growing, Spurs moved quickly to secure Moore’s future, signing him to a long-term deal in June 2023. He responded by scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in just 12 U18 Premier League matches. As injuries hit Tottenham’s senior squad, Moore was called up to help. He made his Premier League debut against Manchester City on May 14, becoming the youngest player to play for Spurs in the league.

Moore described his debut as the “proudest moment” of his life. He continued to impress in pre-season, scoring his first senior goal in a friendly against Hearts. Moore has been included in Tottenham’s squad for their tour of Japan and South Korea, where they will face teams like Vissel Kobe and Bayern Munich.

Mikey Moore's strengths and weaknesses

Highly-rated English coach Harry Brooks described Moore as a “beautiful close-control dribbler” with a “clutch gene of end-product.” Moore’s preferred position is on the left wing, but he can also play as a No.10 or a striker. His explosive, direct style of play and confident demeanor set him apart.

However, Moore’s aggressive style makes him prone to injuries. He has already faced setbacks, including a fractured leg and ankle ligament damage. To avoid further issues, Moore will need to strengthen his body and pick his moments more wisely to avoid unnecessary challenges from defenders.

Consistency is also crucial for Moore. Spurs academy director Simon Davies emphasized the importance of staying calm and working hard every day. Moore's maturity for his age is a positive sign, but he must continue to develop and maintain his performance levels.

What's next for Mikey Moore and Tottenham Hotspur

Interest from clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund suggests Moore is a hot commodity. However, he appears committed to his development at Tottenham. Reports indicate that Spurs are close to agreeing on a new contract for Moore, who will sign professional terms when he turns 17 in two weeks.

With Ange Postecoglou as manager, Moore is in good hands. Postecoglou is unlikely to put undue pressure on the young forward, allowing him to develop at his own pace. Patience will be key, but Moore has the potential to become a significant player for Spurs, possibly helping the club end their long trophy drought.

If Moore can stay fit and continue his current trajectory, it won’t be long before he is making headlines in the Premier League, and perhaps even leading Tottenham Hotspur to long-awaited glory.