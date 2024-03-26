Robin is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail! Check out the Robin leaked kit, skills, animations, and more!
Robin is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. Note that the information below was not officially released and is subject to changes. The Robin leaks below may not represent her when she is released in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2.
Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Robin Kit and Animations
Watch [HSR – 2.1 BETA] Robin Animations
byu/SexWithDoctwoRatio inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
Basic ATK – Wingflip White Noise (Single Target)
- Deals Physical DMG to a single enemy.
Skill – Pinion's Aria (Support)
- Increase DMG dealt by all allies, lasting for 3 turn(s). This duration decreases by 1 at the start of Robin's turn.
Ultimate – Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique (Support)
- Robin enters the Concerto state, increasing all allies' ATK.
- Causes all allies except Robin to immediately take action.
- After every attack by allies, Robin deals Additional Physical DMG equal to 120% of her ATK 1 time. The CRIT Rate for this damage is set at 100% and CRIT DMG is set at 150%.
- When in the Concerto state, Robin is immune to Crowd Control debuffs, and cannot take turn or action before the Concerto state ends.
- A Concerto countdown appears on the Action Order bar. When the countdown's turn begins, Robin exits the Concerto state and immediately takes action. The countdown has its own fixed SPD of 90.
Talent – Tonal Resonance (Support)
- Increase all allies' CRIT DMG. Also, after allies attack enemy targets, Robin additionally regenerates 2 Energy for herself.
Technique – Overture of Inebriation (Support)
- After using Technique, creates a dimension around the character that lasts for 15 seconds. Enemies within this dimension will not attack Robin and will follow Robin while the dimension is active. After entering battle while the dimension is active, Robin additionally regenerates 5 Energy at the start of each wave. Only 1 dimension created by allies can exist at the same time.
Robin Leaks – Traces
Sequential Passage
- When this character's current HP percentage is 50% or lower, additionally restores HP equal to 2% of the character's Max HP when their Talent is triggered.
Impromptu Flourish
- While in the Concerto state, all allies' CRIT DMG dealt when launching follow-up attacks increases by 10%.
Coloratura Cadenza
- When the battle begins, this character's action is Advanced Forward by 25%.
Robin Leaks – Eidolons
- Land of Smiles
- When Robin is in the Concerto state, all allies who use a Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate will gain 1 stack of Ornament. Units with Ornament increase their SPD by 15%, stacking up to 2 stack(s), and the Multiplier of the Additional Physical DMG dealt by Robin after this ally attacks increases by 72%.
- Afternoon Tea For Two
- Additionally increase the Talent's CRIT DMG Boost effect by 20% and Energy Regeneration effect by 1 Energy.
- Inverted Tuning
- Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
- Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
- Raindrop Key
- When Robin uses her Ultimate, dispels Crowd Control debuffs from all allies and increases the Effect RES of all allies by 50% while Robin is in the Concerto state.
- Lonestar's Lament
- Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.
- Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
- Moonless Midnight
- While Robin is in the Concerto state, all allies' All-Type RES PEN increases by 20%. Further, the CRIT DMG of the first 6 triggered Additional DMG instances increases by 200%. The trigger count resets after the Ultimate is used.
Robin is expected to go live in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2, scheduled for May 8, 2024.