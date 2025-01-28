Brazil superstar Neymar has been surrounded by rumors of going to MLS following an unfortunate stint at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. However, it seems he'll return to where his love for the game started: Santos FC.

Renowned soccer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed the news via social media on Monday, reporting that Al Hilal terminated their contract with Neymar, who will travel to his home country to sign the paperwork to reunite with his boyhood club.

“Al Hilal have terminated Ney’s contract with immediate effect as the Brazilian will now travel for medical and sign in as new Santos player. Back to Santos, back to Vila Belmiro. Ney volta pra casa,” Romano wrote.

Neymar was on the sidelines throughout most of his time with Al Hilal, only scoring one goal in seven appearances.

Santos FC plans to unveil him to the fans on Thursday or Friday, per ESPN Brazil. To facilitate his return, Neymar has agreed to give up between $25 million and $30 million from the $65 million left on his contract with Al Hilal, which lasts until next summer.

Why Neymar's return to Santos FC is big

2023 and 2024 will be years to forget for Neymar, especially with the injuries he suffered.

The former year turned out to be his toughest, suffering a torn ACL during one of Brazil's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay in October. It sidelined him for a year, returning to the pitch last October before suffering a hamstring injury.

Neymar's signing with Santos FC indicates his desire to return to his roots, playing for the club that helped develop into the player he is today.

He led them to a Copa Libertadores triumph in 2011, where he scored in the second leg of the final, a 2-1 win over Peñarol. He also got them to the FIFA Club World Cup final that same year, falling to Lionel Messi's Barcelona 4-0. From 2009 to 2013, he scored 107 goals in 177 matches.

Santos FC won the Brazilian Serie B title in 2024 and were promoted to the country's top flight for the upcoming season, meaning that Neymar will continue to play at the highest level in Brazil.

Not to mention he would be pace for a return to the senior national team when they resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in March, holding the country's all-time record in goals scored with 79 and counting. He would face Colombia and Argentina at that time.

2025 looks to be a redemption year for the Brazil superstar, looking to remind soccer fans why he's one of the best players in the world.