Al-Hilal is considering a significant change to its squad composition in the Saudi Pro League, with plans to deregister Brazilian star Neymar for the season following a debilitating knee injury, reported by GOAL. The £78 million forward sustained a serious knee injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, leading to surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus last Thursday. Neymar's road to recovery is expected to keep him out of action until the conclusion of the current season.

Saudi Pro League regulations stipulate a limit of eight non-Saudi players per squad, and Al-Hilal, with seven overseas players currently on its roster, is contemplating Neymar's deregistration to make room for an additional foreign player. The decision aligns with the strategic vision of manager Jorge Jesus, who aims to bolster the team's strength, particularly with a foreign left-back.

The departure of Neymar, despite his injury struggles, opens up opportunities for Al-Hilal to pursue fresh talent in the January transfer window, emphasizing the team's commitment to maintaining a competitive and well-balanced squad. The current overseas contingent for Al-Hilal includes Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the Brazilian duo Malcolm and Michael.

Despite Neymar's injury setbacks, Al-Hilal leads the SPL and remains a formidable force in the league. The team is set to resume its campaign against fourth-placed Al-Taawon, showcasing the club's determination to maintain its position at the top of the standings. Neymar's eventual return to fitness is anticipated in preparation for the 2024-25 season, ensuring that he will be welcomed back into the squad with open arms.