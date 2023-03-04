Bijan Robinson was one of the best running backs in college football in 2022, and he’s now one of the top prospects at the position in the NFL Draft. Robinson is almost guaranteed to be a first-round pick at April’s NFL Draft, and he shared his admiration for one former RB, Barry Sanders, on Saturday.

“I watch him probably every other day,” Robinson said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, per Michigan Live. “I’m always trying to mimic his moves. He was so good at doing the things you couldn’t do. He was just the guy where every single time he touched the ball, you were just standing up trying to see what he would do.

“There would be some games on YouTube, some full games back in those times, and I would watch them all, just to see every single run that he did. I mean, he was just the most exciting player I’ve seen on a highlight tape.”

That’s incredibly high praise for one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Sanders was probably the best running back who never played in a Super Bowl, after a legendary career that spanned from 1989 to 1998.

Robinson broke more tackles than anyone else in college football in 2022, with an astounding 104. That’s something Barry Sanders was also known for in his time with the Detroit Lions.

“For me, I think it’s a gift from God,” Robinson said. “But you obviously have to work on it every single day. For me, I’m a knee-bender when I run the ball. Another guy that was a knee-bender was Barry Sanders. To try to redirect and be as low to the ground as you can, and understand you’ve got to feel defenders and read their shoulders and read angles to break as many tackles as you can to try to get north and south.”

Bijan Robinson was a unanimous All-American last year and won the Doak Walker award as the best running back in the country, and he could certainly be targeted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 18 pick in the NFL Draft as he attempts to follow in the legendary footsteps of Barry Sanders.