With the NFL draft season now in full swing, all eyes are on the 2023 wide receiver class. This year’s group has several elite prospects and is arguably the most depth that has been seen at the position in recent years.

With several pass catchers projected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, it is unknown who will be the first wide receiver off the board. But regardless, this group will have several playmakers who will be ready to make an impact from day one.

In recent seasons, the NFL has been dominated by young wide receivers. With this group, there could be several new prospects who will be a force from day one.

With that being said, let’s take a look at our first 2023 draft WR rankings.

5. Zay Flowers, Boston College

During his four seasons at Boston College, Zay Flowers developed into one of the most dominant wide receivers in the nation. Over his 48 collegiate games, he totaled 200 receptions for 3,056 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he added 345 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 57 career carries.

In each of the seasons following his freshman year, Flowers managed to improve. This includes three straight years with at least 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

This past season, Flowers played the best football of his collegiate career. Through his final 12 games, he set career highs in every receiving category. In total, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,077 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Flowers has found his success through both his speed and overall explosiveness. While he isn’t the biggest pass catcher, he can still singlehandedly impact a game. Now a projected first-round talent, he could soon be playing a key role at the next level.

4. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

In his first two seasons at Tennessee, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt struggled to make his presence felt. Over his first 17 collegiate games, he totaled 41 receptions for 502 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

This past season, Hyatt returned to the Tennesee offense looking like a different player. And he stuffed the stat sheet in a way that could make him one of the first wide receivers drafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

Hyatt took the field in 12 games this past season. In total, he recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. With his speed, and elite route running, Hyatt averaged 18.9 yards per reception.

Hyatt has found much of his success from the slot, and he projects to be a force from that spot in the NFL as well. Upon his arrival to the NFL, Hyatt could use his elite speed to make an instant impact wherever he lands.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

During his time at Ohio State, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at times looked like the best wide receiver in the country. In 2021, he put together a season that will go down as one of the greatest in the school’s history.

Over 13 games in 2021, Smith-Njigba recorded 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. This includes 15 receptions, 347 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury derailed Smith-Njigba’s 2022 campaign. In total, he played in just three games, where he recorded five receptions for 43 receiving yards.

Even with the struggles that Smith-Njigba faced in 2022, he still has the potential to be an elite talent in the NFL. He has the ability to be explosive and can dominate opposing defenses. If he can fall into the right situation and is able to remain healthy, he could very well end up being the best pass catcher in this class.

2. Jordan Addison, USC

During his three collegiate seasons, Jordan Addison spent time at both Pitt and USC. With his elite skillset, he was able to find success at both schools.

In his final season at Pitt, in 2021, the young wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet in a way that few in college football history have. Over 14 games, he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

Following his arrival at USC, Addison managed to do much of the same. While injuries impacted him, he still took the field in 11 games. In total, he recorded 59 receptions for 875 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Addison has found his success through his consistent ability to get open. He is a matchup nightmare for defenders and can create space with ease. Now as he prepares for the NFL, he will be projected to do much of the same.

1. Quentin Johnston, TCU

TCU’s Quentin Johnston has all the makings of an elite NFL wide receiver. And based on what he showed during his time at TCU, he will be able to step in a be a playmaker from day one, by whatever team drafts him.

Over his three seasons at TCU, Johnston appeared in 30 total games. When on the field, he dominated opposing defenders. In total, he recorded 115 receptions for 2,190 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

As Johnston helped TCU earn a trip to the National Championship in 2022, he looked to be arguably the best wide receiver in the country. In 2022, while taking the field in 14 games, he recorded 60 receptions for 1,069 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Johnston has found much of his success with both his size and overall speed. At 6-4 and 215 pounds, he is able to take on nearly any defender one-on-one. Upon his arrival to the NFL, he will instantly be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.