Anthony Richardson is aiming high. The former Florida Gators star and top NFL Draft quarterback prospect took the podium at the Scouting Combine and didn’t hesitate to tell reporters what he wants out of his pro career. Richardson isn’t just trying to be great, he wants to be like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Here’s what the ex-Florida signal-caller told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of Titans.com.

“I want to be a legend. I want to be like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. I want to be one of the greats.”

Anthony Richardson “wants to be a legend”, much in the same way that Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, and Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, are regarded.

But Richardson, a dual-threat quarterback with a rocket arm, wasn’t done naming top NFL quarterbacks.

Showing off his personality and sense of humor, the Florida product said that he wanted to be like Cam Newton, then like Lamar Jackson.

His love of those two quarterbacks became so strong that he began calling himself, “Cam Jackson“, as noted by Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner.

Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady. Cam Newton. Lamar Jackson.

Anthony Richardson isn’t shy about his goals.

And he might just have the tools to pull it off.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound signal-caller threw for over 2500 yards with 17 touchdown passes while running for an additional 654 yards and nine more scores in 2022.

A freakish athlete, Anthony Richardson has said that he has ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and can throw a ball 75 yards.

He has all the athletic tools in the world. He seems to be as mentally strong as they come.

Richardson just needs to land in the right spot.

If so, he could be well on his way to ‘legend’ status.