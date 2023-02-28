Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said it’s “beneficial to get something done long-term” for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., FOX4 News Kansas City Sports Anchor Harold R. Kuntz wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“Does add the Tag is an option,” continued Kuntz.

Drafted with the 83rd-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Brown Jr. was traded to the Chiefs in 2021 for Kansas City’s 2021 first-round pick and three other picks. The 26-year-old tackle has earned invitations to the Pro Bowl games in four out of his five seasons in the NFL, paving the way to starting in all but six of his 81 games played in the NFL.

A reliable stalwart for the Chiefs’ offensive line, Brown Jr. played in under 100% of the team’s offensive snaps during his 17 games on just three occasions in 2022, going as low as 88% in a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t hold back when asked how he feels about Orlando Brown Jr. as a teammate, wrote AtoZ Sports writer Zach Ragan.

“He’s a great team player,” Patrick Mahomes said. “He’s one of the smartest football players I think I’ve ever played with. He has a high IQ.

“Even when he wasn’t at OTAs, he was asking me questions. He’s watching the film. He’s doing everything to make sure that when he steps here, he’s ready to go.”

Orlando Brown Jr. said he wanted to be in Kansas City and finish his career with the Chiefs in August.

“I want to be here,” said Brown, via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher. “I want to finish my career here in Kansas City. I’m sure questions are out there, but to me, with the contract situation, it just wasn’t enough guarantees.

“I love ball. I love blocking for Pat Mahomes. I love putting the Chiefs’ logo on my helmet. I really enjoy being here.”