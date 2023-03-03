Former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class. But after an impressive showing at the Scouting Combine, Richardson has seen his stock rise dramatically towards the top of the big board.

There has been major buzz surrounding Richardson with some expecting him to go as high as third overall, via Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith. Part of Richardson’s rise is due to how he has handled the interview process at the Scouting Combine. When it comes to those team interviews, Richardson has been the best QB in the class, via ESPN’s Matt Miller.

“I talked to a handful of scouts last night,” Miller said on Thursday. “Every single one of them said Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they’ve had this year.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Richardson appeared in 22 total games for Florida with 12 of those appearances coming this past season. Overall, Richardson completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The quarterback also ran for 1,116 yards and an additional 12 scores.

There’s no doubting Richardson’s playmaking abilities. He is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in this class for what he can do with his legs. However, Richardson is still very young in his development. He didn’t attempt 100+ passes before last season. In that opportunity, he still struggled with turnovers and overall inaccuracy.

Still, in today’s NFL, some team will be tantalized with what Richardson brings to the football field. Alongside his impressive athleticism, Richardson’s success during team meetings has him moving towards the top of the first-round in the 2023 NFL Draft.