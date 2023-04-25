Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Anthony Richardson is a different breed. We saw why at the NFL Scouting Combine when the ex-Florida Gators quarterback showcased his insane athleticism in more ways than one before wowing scouts with his superior arm strength at Pro Day, even hitting the ceiling with a pass.

Richardson knows his potential and truly believes he’s not like any other prospect in this class. Via NFL.com:

“As a player, I’m not human. I’m an alien,” Richardson said “I don’t think I can be compared to anybody. As a person, I’m normal — just a fun-loving guy who likes to make people smile.”

Blessed with all the tools you could ask for in a QB, Richardson could be very special. But, this is a guy who has limited experience at the college level and completed just 53% of his passes. The youngster knows that he has a long way to go before reaching his ceiling in the NFL.

“I know I have to get better,” Anthony Richardson said. “But I promise, I will work relentlessly to improve. And I will improve. All you need to do is watch the tape to know my best is still yet to come.”

Richardson is projected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday and is seen as the most intriguing QB prospect of the lot. He truly possesses all the tools to be successful at the next level. It simply comes down to being mentored by the right coach and soaking up all the knowledge he can. Oh, and he’s the youngest QB in the class.

The sky is the limit for the 20-year-old.