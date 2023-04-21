Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As teams prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida’s Anthony Richardson is the most polarizing prospect available. For one AFC executive, watching Richardson was one of the most tantalizing, yet frustrating NFL Draft evaluations they’ve ever made.

That AFC executive called Richardson, “the hardest evaluation he’s ever done,” via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Still, Richardson offers a skillset many other QBs in this year’s class can’t.

“13 f***ing starts and six wins,” the executive said. “And he looks like a f***ing pass rusher, runs a 4.4 and he has some instinctive s**t on tape.”

The biggest gripe with Richardson is his lack of playing time with the Gators. In his three years at Florida, Richardson appeared in just 22 games. He didn’t become a starter until his junior year. A team using a top five pick on Richardson may have to be cautious about starting him from day one.

However, Richardson’s athletic intangibles paint the picture of a player who can change the NFL. He threw for 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns, running for another 1,116 yards and two scores.

Mobile quarterbacks are seen as a major asset in the league. Richardson’s legs come with a cannon of an arm. There are definitely some intangibles Richardson needs to work on. He may not be as complete as Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. But his potential makes him a profitable prospect to build around.

Wherever Anthony Richardson lands in the 2023 NFL Draft, he’s sure to catch eyes. The Florida QB is hopeful that his play on the field will have fans cursing in astonishment across the league.