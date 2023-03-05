Georgia Bulldogs product Darnell Washington made loud noises at the NFL Combine this weekend, particularly because of the freakish speed he displayed at the 40-yard dash. Washington burned rubber for only 4.65 seconds during the test.

While that was not the fastest time at the 4-yard dash by a tight end during the NFL Combine, it was still incredible to witness Darnell Washington post that kind of speed considering that he stands 6’6″ and weighs nearly 270 pounds. His combination of speed and size makes Washington someone to watch out for to climb up the rankings in some mock drafts, at least.

Via Pro Football Focus:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Washington’s size changes the calculus for defenses. He can be a sixth offensive lineman in the run game while also being a post-up weapon against smaller linebackers in the passing game.”

The tight ends who poted better time at the 40 than Darnell Washington are Will Mallory of Miami, Zack Kunz of Old Dominion, Sam LaPort of Iowa, Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, and Luke Schoonmaker of Michigan. Mallory topped them all with a 4.54 time.

Darnell Washington has an excellent collegiate background, as he played three seasons with Georgia Football, which won the last two editions of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. In three years with the Bulldogs, Washington racked up 774 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, it’s his ceiling as a player that is making scouts salivate over his prospect to become a major headache for opposing defenses in the future.