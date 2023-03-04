Bryce Young’s height and weight have dominated the NFL Combine headlines, as the sports world waited with bated breath to hear the official measurements of the projected top pick in the 2023 Draft. Well, Young’s Combine measurements officially came in on Saturday morning, as the Alabama star checked in at just over 5-feet 10 inches tall in height and weighed in at 204 pounds.

Twitter, already buzzing with speculation, exploded with reactions, jokes and even comparisons to Kyler Murray. Here are some of the best ones.

Fans and experts watching the NFL Combine couldn’t help but notice that Bryce Young’s measurements are nearly identical to those of Kyler Murray’s.

Everyone’s previous suspicions that Young, who was listed as 6 feet tall, clearly looked the same height as Kyler Murray turned out to be warranted.

In fact, not only were Young’s height and weight eerily similar to Murray’s but they also tied the Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler’s NFL Combine record for the shortest QB measurements since 1998.

At that point, the Twitter jokes started pouring in.

One can certainly imagine. Bryce Young must have had a big breakfast Saturday morning!

Some fans were still skeptical of Young’s weight and height.

Others were simply stunned that someone of that stature was able to pick apart one of the best defenses, the Georgia Bulldogs, college football has seen in recent memory in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

