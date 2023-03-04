Bryce Young’s height and weight have dominated the NFL Combine headlines, as the sports world waited with bated breath to hear the official measurements of the projected top pick in the 2023 Draft. Well, Young’s Combine measurements officially came in on Saturday morning, as the Alabama star checked in at just over 5-feet 10 inches tall in height and weighed in at 204 pounds.

Twitter, already buzzing with speculation, exploded with reactions, jokes and even comparisons to Kyler Murray. Here are some of the best ones.

Kyler Murray’s measurements at the 2019 Combine: Height: 5-10 and 1/8th of an inch

Weight: 207 pounds

Hands: 9 and 1/2 of an inch Bryce Young is virtually identical today. https://t.co/8zuCrYP5Gw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023

Fans and experts watching the NFL Combine couldn’t help but notice that Bryce Young’s measurements are nearly identical to those of Kyler Murray’s.

combine measurements: Bryce Young: 5'10 & 1/8, 204 lbs Kyler Murray: 5'10 & 1/8, 207 lbs pic.twitter.com/R1i9vVAQgV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 4, 2023

Everyone’s previous suspicions that Young, who was listed as 6 feet tall, clearly looked the same height as Kyler Murray turned out to be warranted.

In fact, not only were Young’s height and weight eerily similar to Murray’s but they also tied the Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler’s NFL Combine record for the shortest QB measurements since 1998.

At that point, the Twitter jokes started pouring in.

Bryce Young took a historic shit after that weigh-in — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) March 4, 2023

One can certainly imagine. Bryce Young must have had a big breakfast Saturday morning!

Some fans were still skeptical of Young’s weight and height.

Bryce Young’s combine weight pic.twitter.com/h08wv24Y5V — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 4, 2023

Bryce Young drops back to pass… pic.twitter.com/PPboM1amXv — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) March 4, 2023

That’s just wrong. As is this.

Bryce Young pulling up to the combine pic.twitter.com/eNFHqMPkBz — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 4, 2023

But these surely won’t be the last height and weight jokes that Bryce Young has to deal with.

Others were simply stunned that someone of that stature was able to pick apart one of the best defenses, the Georgia Bulldogs, college football has seen in recent memory in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

So you're telling me Bryce Young was only 5-10 and 1/8th of an inch when he went 25-43 for 412 yards and 3TDs to beat the best collegiate defense of the past decade? https://t.co/TwiqJD2oUk pic.twitter.com/Ed0rUL0JcD — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 4, 2023

Others, took a, er, philosophical approach to Bryce Young’s NFL Combine measurements.

Bryce Young at 5-10 and 204lbs has a BMI of 29.3 which makes him borderline obese. Woudnt touch him with a 10 foot stick of butter — PFT Commenter(DC Defenders 2-0) (@PFTCommenter) March 4, 2023

That’s certainly one way to look at it!

Bryce Young’s height and weight are sure to have people talking for quite some time.