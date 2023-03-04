Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett earned back some goodwill after putting on quite the show at the NFL Combine Saturday afternoon.

The back-to-back National Champion flexed his sometimes unheralded arm talent with two picture-perfect deep throws that audibly entertained and impressed the Indianapolis crowd, courtesy of NFL Network. The underdog-turned-dominant winner could be rising up the board after the display.

"I feel like I'm at a golf tournament right now." The crowd in Indy is loving Stetson Bennett. 👏 📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/IKsJSBqBpM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2023

Bennett came into Georgia as a walk-on in 2017 before transferring to junior college. He worked his way back to Athens and solidified himself as a Bulldogs legend. The 25-year-old’s age and size (5-foot-11) have likely concerned several front offices who might otherwise be tempted to tap Bennett as their franchise quarterback.

He was essentially a game manager for most of his junior season until he took over the fourth quarter of the 2022 National Championship Game against Alabama. A college football legend was born that night. Bennett culminated his time in the program with a six-touchdown performance in a 65-7 thrashing of TCU in this year’s title game. Then came a couple of hiccups.

The Heisman Trophy finalist endured a barrage of bad optics following seemingly indifferent behavior at the championship parade and then an arrest for public intoxication, which police allege he tried to evade by hiding. Bennett addressed everything at the NFL Combine on Friday and is now looking ahead to his professional career.

A solid time of 4.67 in the 40-yard dash along with the arm talent he displayed in the throwing drills could make him an NFL Draft surprise. Several teams are in need of a new signal-caller, so regardless of where his stock ends up from April 27-29, Bennett could have a decent chance of competing for a starting job next season.

Throwing bombs is always a good remedy for skepticism.