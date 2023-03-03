Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a bold message at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, wrote the Athletic Chicago Bears beat writer Kevin Fishbain wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“I just think my playmaking ability is second to none in this draft,” said Smith-Njigba.

A former five-star prospect out of Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba earned just under 1,700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with the Buckeyes in 23 games. He led Ohio State Football’s receiving core with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021, earning 548 yards more than now New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and 670 more than New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave that season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 1 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He tried to make his return to the field in Week 3 against the Toledo Rockets, but he experienced another setback that caused him to sit another four games. The 6-foot-1-inch receiver made appearances in three games this season.

“Just trying to take things very slowly so I can close this book on this nagging hamstring,” Smith-Njigba said, via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport. “Just wanted to take it slow so we could close the book, which I feel like I have, but just haven’t had enough reps in the 40 just yet.

“Pro Day, you’ll see me.”

Smith-Njigba confirmed he would do everything except run the 40-yard dash on Saturday, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

In a February interview with Bleacher Report Breaking News Team Writer Scott Polacek, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently spoke on potentially reuniting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Of note, he said he would “no doubt” love it if the Bears ended up with former Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the draft,” wrote Polacek. “Considering Smith-Njigba led a 2021 Buckeyes team that also had Chris Olave and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson with 1,606 receiving yards, he would be a major boost to the wide receiver group.”