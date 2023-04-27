Former Ohio State football wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba spoke about his former teammate CJ Stroud in an appearance on the Up & Adams Show, and he gave a glowing review of him ahead of the NFL Draft.

“CJ Stroud’s going to be a great… I mean besides the arm talent, besides all that, he’s always the smartest guy on the field,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said, via the Up & Adams Show. “Playing with him and his leader ship, he knows how to lead a team and he knows how to get things done. It was awesome playing with him at The Ohio State University and hopefully one day we’ll link back up.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a message for everyone about CJ Stroud: “He’s always the smartest guy on the field… he knows how to lead a team, and he knows how to get things done.” 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @jaxon_smith1 |@OhioStateFB | @CJ7STROUD pic.twitter.com/hhAyRDtx8H — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 27, 2023

There has been much talk about CJ Stroud dropping in the draft for a multitude of reasons, with a lot of speculation about the Houston Texans passing on him and on a quarterback altogether. Smith-Njigba talked about what him and his former teammates think about the rumors.

“It’s funny, we laugh at it,” Smith-Njigba said, via the Up & Adams Show. “Yeah we laugh at it, because we all know CJ. He’s a smart kid, he’s a good kid. He just loves to play ball and he’s good at it, so whatever team picks him is going to be lucky to have him.”

The former Ohio State football duo is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. It will be intriguing to see where both of them land, and if it is possible that both of them end up with the same team by the end of the night.