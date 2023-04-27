Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

2023 NFL Draft day is here and rumors are abound. The latest involves a potentially huge NFL Draft trade involving the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the number-three overall pick, and the Tennessee Titans, who reportedly have their sights set on quarterback prospect CJ Stroud.

The Titans ‘are exploring‘ a trade with the Cardinals with Stroud as their target, league sources told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

“The Tennessee Titans are exploring a potential trade up to the Arizona Cardinals’ third overall selection with Stroud their target, according to league sources.”

NFL rumors have swirled around the possibility of the Titans moving on from veteran Ryan Tannehill, though general manager Ran Carthon seemed to put those to bed at his pre-NFL Draft press conference.

The Titans also traded up to select a quarterback, Malik Willis, in the third round of last year’s draft. Could they do so again, this time in the first round for Stroud?

Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, was the consensus number-two pick to the Houston Texans for some time, though rumblings about his low S2 test scores and his ability to be coached have caused his NFL Draft stock to fall a bit.

Stroud’s slide down the board has opened the door to trade possibilities for the Cardinals, who have already heard from as many as six teams about a potential trade for the third pick, according to NFL rumors from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals, looking to capitalize off of QB-needy teams, have plenty of suitors.

But the Titans, who have seemingly hit their ceiling with Tannehill under center and might be uneasy with a future led by Willis, could be the perfect trade partner.