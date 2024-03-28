The 2024 NFL draft class is headlined by three star quarterback prospects in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. They aren't the only prospects at that position in this draft class that are turning heads, though, and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton reminded everyone of that on Wednesday when his Pro Day was forced to take an unusual detour.
After spending three seasons apiece at Michigan and Tennessee, Milton declared for the 2024 draft, and he is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects available. While Milton struggles with some of the finer points when it comes to throwing the ball, he has a tremendous physical profile, which was highlighted by the fact that his Pro Day was forced to shift outdoors so that he wouldn't hit the ceiling of the indoor facility he was throwing in.
Here’s something you don’t see every day: Tennessee QB Joe Milton throws with so much velocity and power that the school had to take its Pro Day outside for his final two throws to ensure he didn’t hit the ceiling! 🤯💪 pic.twitter.com/AKsHjqK70W
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2024
Joe Milton opens some eyes with his incredible arm strength
It's been known for awhile that Milton has some unique physical tools at the quarterback position, and those were on full display at his Pro Day. While he may not be as polished as other passers, it's clear that if he were to land in the right system, he could become an absolute force of nature in the NFL.
Milton was finally a full time starter in 2023, and he had a decent season for the Longhorns under center (229/354, 2813 YDS, 20 TD, 5 INT, 78 CAR, 299 YDS, 7 TD). Milton has tremendous arm strength and can operate in an RPO system on offense, but he has some areas that need serious work if he's going to make it in the NFL.
While he can hit any throw he wants to, whether or not Milton actually does that is a big question. He struggles to make the right reads when his first option isn't open, and while he has good accuracy, he's not great at putting the proper touch on the ball, resulting in guys constantly getting over or under thrown by him.
Milton is a raw player still, which is a bit concerning given that he's already 24 years old. However, it's clear there's stuff that can be worked with when it comes to his physical traits, and that could help him find his way in the NFL. He won't be drafted very early, but this hilariously odd Pro Day development shows that, if his skills are harnessed properly, he could be worth taking a flier on.
For now, it's looking like Milton is almost certainly going to be a Day 3 pick, and he will be eased into the NFL as a backup, rather than immediately being thrown into the fire as a starter. The upside is there, and if he lands with the right team, we could see Milton take the league by storm with his ability to launch bombs all over the field.