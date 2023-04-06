The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up in a couple of weeks, and there are plenty of pre-draft visits going on. However, North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs hasn’t heard his phone ring just yet, which is certainly a surprise (h/t Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).
‘A pre-draft rarity: #UNC WR Josh Downs, likely a Friday pick, has no official visits set up, source said. A clean prospect from strong NFL bloodlines — his father Gary was a pro RB and his uncle Dre Bly was a pro CB for a decade — Downs has had a quiet process.’
Josh Downs not having any visits so far is a surprise, but there is no question that he should go pretty early in the NFL Draft. Downs caught 94 passes for 1,029 yards and 11 scores and brings a ton of talent to the table.
The first five wide receivers expected to go off the board are Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison, Jaylin Hyatt, and Zay Flowers. After those five, Downs is commonly linked as No. 6, so a Round 2 grade is realistic for the Tar Heels star.
In case you need more proof that Josh Downs is very good at football
See Exhibit A⤵️: pic.twitter.com/J4dpWlH4mu
— Jeremy (@PopesFFH) March 10, 2023
Josh Downs brings a ton to the table, so the lack of visits is somewhat surprising for a player of his caliber. He had two games this season with 150 yards or more receiving, including an unreal 15-catch, 166-yard outing against Virginia with a touchdown.
Downs is listed at 5-foot-10, so maybe the size is a concern for some, but there is no question that gets selected in either Round 2 or Round 3 of the NFL Draft.