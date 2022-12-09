By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

After three phenomenal seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Josh Downs is declaring for the NFL Draft. Or, in his words, ‘”taking it to the next level.”

The two-time All-ACC wide receiver is leaving North Carolina for the NFL, and will be the fourth ranked receiver in next April’s Draft, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Downs is confident he’s the best wide receiver in the draft, and urged evaluators to watch the film.

“I feel like I’m the hardest worker in America,” he told ESPN, “and no one is going to outwork me.”

Downs tore it up while donning the Tar Heel blue and white, surpassing 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and catching 22 career touchdown passes. He played three seasons for North Carolina, and rose to fourth overall on the schools’ all-time receiving list, and second in touchdowns.

The 21-year-old Georgia native told ESPN he made the pro decision after speaking with his father Gary Downs, a former NFL player who is currently an assistant coach with Tennessee State.

“After weighing my options and praying on the future, I have decided to forgo my final two years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft…I will be opting out of the Bowl game and starting my pre-draft training,” Downs’ wrote in a farewell Twitter post on Friday.

“Tar Heel Nation, I appreciate the love and support through everything, y’all consistently showed me and my teammates love…thank you!”

It’s safe to say Downs has nothing left to prove at the collegiate level, and he should make an immediate impact for whatever NFL team selects him next year.