With the release of his fourth NFL mock draft of the 2023 cycle, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Ohio State playing a big role in the first round. Over the 31 selections in round one, Kiper has three Buckeyes being selected, all on the offensive side of the ball.

The three Ohio State players selected in the first round of Kiper’s latest mock are quarterback CJ Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and offensive tackle Paris Johnson.

In this scenario, all three players were selected within the first 20 picks. Let’s take a look at where exactly Mel Kiper has these three Ohio State stars landing in his latest mock draft.

Quarterback CJ Stroud: Carolina Panthers, first overall

Following the Carolina Panthers blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears, the team is now in possession of the first overall pick. With this selection, Kiper has the team finding their quarterback of the future in Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

During his time at Ohio State, Stroud became one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Over 26 career appearances, he threw for 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions.

According to Kiper, Stroud could be the choice for the Panthers. Based on the quarterbacks that Frank Reich has worked with in the past, Stroud could fit the mold.

“I’m leaning toward Stroud based on what I’m hearing. He’s super accurate, has impressed everyone throughout the pre-draft process and is the ideal size profile of recent Frank Reich quarterbacks. He has the slight edge over Bryce Young based on fit.” wrote Kiper.

With the addition of Stroud, the Panthers would finally address their quarterback room in a big way. While joining a proven veteran in Andy Dalton, the young quarterback could be in a position to contribute from day one.

By trading up to number one overall, the Panthers did send away star wide receiver DJ Moore. But they have added several playmakers to the offense since the start of free agency. Given that they continue to address their skill positions, the former Ohio State QB1 could be ready to contribute from day one.

Tackle Paris Johnson Jr.: Chicago Bears, ninth overall

The next Ohio State player selected in Mel Kiper’s mock draft is star tackle Paris Johnson Jr. According to Kiper, the Bears, who traded back with the Panthers, could use the pick to add their own Buckeye to the roster. With needs on both sides of the ball, the Bears could have options with the ninth pick. But reuniting their quarterback, Justin Fields, with a former teammate could be the move that they make.

During his time at Ohio State, Johnson was elite. While stepping at both tackle and guard, he found success. With his addition to the Bears offensive line, this unit could have a solid core in place following the moves that they made in free agency.

“While the Bears could be in play for a defensive lineman here — particularly if Jalen Carter drops — I see offensive tackle as their biggest hole after their moves in free agency. They added guard Nate Davis to start on the right side, but are they really trusting Teven Jenkins to lock in the right tackle job? They could have their choice of the class’ tackles here. Johnson played both tackle spots and right guard for the Buckeyes, and he already has blocked for quarterback Justin Fields,” wrote Kiper.

In a deep tackle class, it is still unclear which player will be the first selected. But with Johnson’s ability to move around the offensive line, and his history with Fields, he could be who the Bears have their eye on with the pick.

Wide Reciever Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Seattle Seahawks, 20th overall

In a deep wide receiver class, Kiper doesn’t have his first pass catcher selected until 20th overall. In this scenario, he has star Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba joining the Seattle Seahawks.

During his time at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was elite when healthy. During the 2021 season, while sharing the field with both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, he looked to be the best wide receiver on the roster.

By joining the Seahawks, Smith-Njigba would join a wide receiver room headlined by one of the NFL’s top duo’s in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“Smith-Njigba has a chance to develop into a true No. 1 receiver. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he looked effortless in the pass-catching drills and led all receivers with a 6.57-second 3-cone time and a 3.93-second short shuttle. A hamstring injury limited him to just five catches last season, but he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards in 2021. He could be a plug-and-play starter for a team that already features Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. He could alternate reps outside and in the slot,” wrote Kiper.

With the additon of Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks offense could have one of the best pass-catching trios in the NFL.