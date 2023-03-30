Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Florida football quarterback Anthony Richardson met Wednesday night with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Thursday tweet. He also had dinner with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Panthers have the No. 1 pick after trading the No. 9 selection, pick No. 61, a 2024 first-rounder, a second-round choice in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears earlier this month. Las Vegas will pick at No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich took the time to highlight what he has seen from Anthony Richardson on Tuesday.

“He’s an exciting player,” said Reich, via KPCR 2’s Aaron Wilson. Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that screams top pick top of the draft pick, that’s a credit to him. I think he has upper-body mechanics that are really solid.

“Obviously, his completion percentage is lower than you want at this level, but I don’t get too discouraged with things like that.”

Anthony Richardson, a former four-star recruit out of Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida, chose the Gators over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Louisville, among others, according to 247Sports. He spent three seasons at Florida, earning a combined total of 3,105 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 215 completions.

Richardson threw for a season-high 453 passing yards against the Tennessee Volunteers, throwing two touchdowns and an interception in a five-point loss to Tennessee in late September.

Anthony Richardson broke the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He spoke on how he could defy some of the analysis of his game and his NFL readiness, wrote NFL.com Deputy Editor Gennaro Filice.

“I’m willing to bring anything and everything that they need from me,” Richardon said. “I’m gonna work, I’m gonna be dedicated to my craft, I’m gonna be a leader in that organization. Just growing and continue to grow.”