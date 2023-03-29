After trading up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is clear that head coach Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers are looking to find their quarterback of the future. The team has been heavily linked with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and there also appears to be interested in Alabama’s Bryce Young. But based on recent comments made by Reich, it looks as though Florida’s Anthony Richardson is also on the team’s radar.

With the NFL’s league meetings in full swing right now, coaches and owners from around the NFL have spoken with the media in recent days. On Tuesday, Reich took the time to speak about what he has seen from Anthony Richardson.

“He’s an exciting player. Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that screams top pick top of the draft pick, that’s a credit to him. I think he has upper-body mechanics that are really solid. Obviously, his completion percentage is lower than you want at this level, but I don’t get too discouraged with things like that,” said Reich via KPCR 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Reich then added, “I see a lot of upside talking to him a little bit at the combine. You can tell how smart of a guy he is and a guy like that the more experience he gets he’s a guy you feel is going to get better fast.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Based on the comments made by Reich, Anthony Richardson has at least caught his attention.

During his time at Florida, Anthony Richardson began the season as a starter just once. In 2022, while taking the field in 12 games, he threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

While Anthony Richardson does not have as much experience as many of the other quarterbacks in this year’s class, he does have an elite skill set. With how the Panthers have approached other pro days, it is safe to assume that they will be out in full force on Thursday when Richardson takes the field.