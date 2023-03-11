Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

More than just the absurd haul of picks that the Chicago Bears got from the Carolina Panthers in the trade for the no. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill really liked the DJ Moore acquisition. After all, he sees Moore and Justin Fields as a lethal combination.

Hill revealed as much as he shared his thoughts on the Bears-Panthers trade on Friday. The Dolphins star admitted that a Fields-Moore duo will be incredibly delightful to watch.

“DJ Moore with J fields is gone so fun to watch,” Hill said on Twitter.

Moore, the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is definitely a nice acquisition for the Bears that could bolster their offense. The 25-year-old had a down year by his standards, as his number of targets and receptions, as well as yards decreased. From 163 targets, 93 receptions and 1157 yards, his numbers dropped to 118 targets, 63 receptions and 888 yards.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A big part of that can be blamed by the Panthers’ lack of stability at QB. Still, despite that, Moore was able to accumulate a career-high seven receiving touchdowns.

Now that he’ll be playing alongside a promising quarterback like Justin Fields, there’s certainly a reason to be excited about DJ Moore with the Bears as Tyreek Hill suggested.

Of course it remains to be seen if Moore will actually be able to gel and develop chemistry with his new QB, but that’s for Fields and the wide receiver to figure out.