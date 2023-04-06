Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Las Vegas Raiders are truly keeping every option on the table with their No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft this month. And although they’ve already brought in Jimmy Garoppolo to be their next QB1 after parting ways with Derek Carr, the Vegas front office is still meeting with all the top signal-callers in this class.

Via Albert Breer:

“The Raiders have each of the top 5 QBs in the draft coming in for 30 visits. Bama’s Bryce Young is in Vegas today, Florida’s Anthony Richardson will be tomorrow; Ohio State’s CJ Stroud & Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker arrive next week, per sources. Will Levis already visited.”

Garoppolo only has so many years left therefore it would make sense for the Raiders to take a young quarterback in the draft. That being said, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud will probably be off the board before they pick, which means Richardson, Hooker, and Levis are the likely options.

Brian Hoyer was recently signed to backup Jimmy G. That being said, it doesn’t mean Las Vegas wouldn’t benefit from developing a young play-caller who can be the face of the franchise in the future. That’s exactly what head coach Josh McDaniels reiterated Tuesday. Via The Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“I think the goal though is to try to eventually draft a player at that position that you continue to move forward with and develop.

“I would love to have a quarterback room that’s got guys that are young, developing, under contract, that you can continue to work with every year,” McDaniels said. “As opposed to try to do the veteran route every season. So, we’ll see how it goes and how this next month and a half shakes out.”

It seems inevitable the Raiders will select a QB. It just remains to be seen which one it will be.