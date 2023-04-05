Following the Las Vegas Raiders decision to move on from longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr, it became clear that the team was in the market for a new QB1. With the arrival of Jimmy Garappolo, they have added a proven veteran to the room, but it appears that they are still taking a hard look at the prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft. This includes Alabama’s, Bryce Young.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are set to bring in Bryce Young on a top-30 visit on Thursday.

With their meeting set for Thursday, this will be the Raiders second official time speaking with Young. They also met while at Alabama’s Pro Day according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Heading into the draft, the Raiders are currently set to pick seventh. By the seventh selection, not just Bryce Young, but many if not all of the top four quarterback prospects will already be off the board.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the moment, many believe that Bryce Young could be the first or second quarterback taken off the board alongside Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. If that is the case, the Raiders would need to be willing to move up to a top pick to add him.

During his time at Alabama, Young proved to be a star at the quarterback position. Through his two years as a starter, he threw for 8,200 passing yards, 79 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In addition, he took home the Heisman trophy in 2021.

Upon his arrival in the NFL, many believe that Young has the tools to dominate at the next level. It appears that the Raiders could have the Alabama QB1 on their radar.