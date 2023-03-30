My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

With Florida’s pro day set to take place on Thursday, many folks are going to be paying close attention to quarterback Anthony Richardson. But it doesn’t look like he’s the only player teams are going to see, as offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence has already had meetings with several teams including the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, and it looks like quite few scouts will be paying attention to how he performs.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Anthony Richardson isn’t the only big attraction at today’s Florida pro day: All-America OL O’Cyrus Torrence had dinner last night with the Titans plus meetings with Rams, Falcons and Saints, per sources. Another Gator with a shot to go Round 1.”

Torrence transferred to Florida for the 2022 season, and asserted himself as one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He may not be the most physically eloquent player in the draft, but Torrence has a great knowledge for the game of football, which helps him excel in both pass protection and run blocking.

Each of the teams listed above have needs on their interior line, and will be looking to protect their quarterbacks and open holes for their ground game. Torrence is widely expected to come off the board in the first round one way or another, with his expected range coming between picks 20 and 30. Regardless of where he ends up, Torrence will draw quite a bit of attention at his pro day, and it looks like he could end up further boosting his draft stock with a strong outing on Thursday.