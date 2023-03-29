Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with plenty of turnover this offseason. However, for one team executive, the Rams are still in a strong position to make a run to the playoffs.

Los Angeles is coming off of a brutal 5-12 season. They traded away Jalen Ramsey and released Bobby Wagner. The Rams haven’t made a flashy offseason move fans have come to expect. But Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff thinks Los Angeles has a secret weapon. With their coaching staff and front office in play, Demoff thinks the Rams will always be contenders, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

“I really believe in this team, this year, with what we have and with what we’re going to have” Demoff said. “I fully expect this to be a playoff team. Everybody here believes in this team’s capability to have a run this year.”

Prior to this season, the Rams were one of the more successful teams in the NFL. They won the Super Bowl in 2021. Then, Demoff, General manager Les Snead and Sean McVay were running the show. With all three still in charge, Demoff thinks another deep playoff return is certainly possible.

Los Angeles was dealt a difficult injury hand this past season. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald all suffered season-ending injuries. The Rams do have plenty of time before the season to augment their roster. With those three back healthy and with some potential additions, Demoff is preparing for Sean McVay the Rams to be right back into the spotlight.

They’ll have a daunting task playing in the NFC West. But Kevin Demoff doesn’t think the NFL should be sleeping on the Rams this upcoming season.