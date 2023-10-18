The USC football team is currently enjoying Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams' presence on campus, even after a frustrating loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road this past weekend. Williams uncharacteristically gave the game away to the opponents, throwing three interceptions while Sam Hartmann and the Irish capitalized with a sound ball control offense en route to a 48-20 home victory.

Williams drew Aaron Rodgers praises and comparisons from NFL executives and scouts recently. Last year's top player was lambasted with jeers including chants of ‘overrated' from the Notre Dame Stadium crowd after the heartbreaking loss.

The Trojans are hoping that Williams sticks around for more time in the City of Angels after this season, but odds are that he is headed to the NFL according to a rumor released recently by the page NFL Rookie Watch.

The page added that the NFL Draft favorite Williams might have some interesting and perhaps demanding thoughts about going pro that could lead to a holdout during the 2024 NFL Draft as well as a rearranging of how top prospects are drafted and compensated going forward in America's preeminent professional pigskin league.

Caleb Williams reportedly wants "partial ownership" in whichever team selects him in the NFL Draft. Many NFL scouts reportedly believe there's "no shot" Williams doesn't declare for this year's draft, although he hasn't made a decision yet.

Williams has thrown for 2,021 yards on the season and has 23 touchdown passes against four interceptions, with the aforementioned three picks coming in a single game. The 6-foot-1, 215 pound quarterback from Washington, D.C. also has 116 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground this season.

The USC football star and future NFL Draft prize has shown his mettle both rushing and throwing, and now he is hoping to take his talents to the front office in a part-time capacity, if the rumors mentioned are true of course.

Williams said previously that he can earn more money staying in college football than he being selected early in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding to the intrigue surrounding whether he will decide to go pro after this season or not.

One thing is for sure as the college football postseason draws near: Williams is open to all possibilities, and that could make him an incredibly rich young man by the time his pro football career gets under way at the next level.

Williams is projected to be the number one NFL Draft pick in 2024 according to most projections, although some analysts are beginning to voice their support for Drake Maye of North Carolina as the prospective top pick instead.