USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is all the rage in college football. But Notre Dame fans aren't feeling the hype ahead of their rivalry game against USC, as they made their opinion on Williams loud and clear during Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show.

Notre Dame football fans troll Caleb Williams

While Fox analyst and former USC football quarterback Matt Leinart was predicting a four-or-five touchdown performance for Williams, Notre Dame fans showered the segment with ‘overrated' chants.

It might not be the best idea to give Williams, who has accounted for 28 total touchdowns and has thrown just one interception this season, any added motivation heading into a rivalry game. However, these are the moments that make college football more enjoyable for both sides.

And that wasn't the only trolling carried out by the Fighting Irish fans on Saturday morning. One Notre Dame football fan held up a sign that poked fun at Williams for painting his nails.

Extra bonus points for creativity there. Williams' nails, a source of headlines last year, were in the news once again in the lead-up to the game against Notre Dame.

Caleb Williams defends painting his nails

In a recent TikTok post for USC Athletics, Williams explained that his mom has been painting his nails his whole life. The USC football star added that he likes to do “new things” and that he doesn't “really care what people have to say about it.”

People had plenty to say about it last year, especially before and after USC's Pac-12 Championship Game matchup against Utah.

Williams had painted ‘F**k Utah” on his nails ahead of the game, something that drew the ire of Utes quarterback Cam Rising, who said he didn't “give a s**t.”

Clearly, Williams' nails are going to be a topic that opposing fans and critics frequently use as ammunition against the USC football star.

It will be interesting to see if Williams chooses to respond to these digs from Notre Dame fans. That should only make this USC vs Notre Dame matchup all the more interesting.