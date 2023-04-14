With the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are expected to add their quarterback of the future. But with the draft just two weeks away, it is still unclear which young quarterback could be at the top of their radar. Many anticipate that Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are at the top of their list. But Florida’s Anthony Richarson has also seemingly put his name into the conversation.

According to The Athletic’s Joseph Person, Anthony Richardson is a player that could be on the Panthers radar at first overall.

“The Florida quarterback with the Cam Newton-like physique remains under consideration by the Panthers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Though Richardson and Will Levis have been viewed widely as throwaways when it comes to the Panthers’ plans, Richardson is still in the mix,” wrote Person.

The move to add Richardson at first overall would come as a shock to many around the NFL. But according to Person, trading down to second overall in a deal with the Houston Texans would help the move make more sense.

“Now, if the Panthers were to trade back with Houston and recoup some of the picks they dealt to Chicago, Richardson wouldn’t loom quite as large of a risk for Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer if they took him at No. 2. That scenario makes some sense, provided the draft-pick haul is significant.”

White at Florida, Anthony Richardson was far from a perfect prospect. In his lone season as a starter, he showed elite skills but also struggled.

Upon his arrival in the NFL, Richarson is expected to be a project at the quarterback position. But given that he can take the time to adjust to the next level, he could become one of the game’s elite. With his ability both through the air and on the ground, he has all the tools needed to become a star.