Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn made headlines when he claimed that Ohio State star and NFL Draft prospect CJ Stroud ‘ghosted’ Peyton and Ei Manning after they had extended an invitation to their Passing Academy. Quinn, who was asked why he thought Stroud’s NFL Draft stock was seemingly falling, offered this Manning theory in response. When former NFL Pro Bowler and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark saw what Quinn had said, he went on the offensive, blasting the former QB on Twitter for his Stroud slander.

“This is an example of analyst like @Brady_Quinn telling stories of 0 value to diminish a man’s character while validating his own. Instead of dissecting film, or speaking to coaches an adult man stooped to gossip while analyzing. It’s an immature evaluation of football integrity.”

Clark went on to squash the narrative that Quinn was perpetuating, saying that Stroud, who is projected to be one of the top two QBs off the board in the NFL Draft, never committed to Peyton and Eli Manning’s Passing Academy.

Instead, Clark said that Stroud chose to be a good teammate and work with his Ohio State peers in the pursuit of a national championship before his final season at Ohio State.

Clark feels that Quinn “stooped to gossip” in his attempt to change people’s perceptions on Stroud.

While the Manning family is something like QB royalty in NFL circles, it sure seems like Quinn was grasping at straws when he made this claim about Stroud.

Even amid a report from a former GM claiming that Stroud was “not easy to coach”- and Quinn’s claim- there seems to be nothing that can stop Stroud from being one of the first QBs off the board when the NFL Draft arrives next Thursday night.