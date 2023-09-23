Only two weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books, yet there have already been a handful of big injuries that have wreaked havoc on the fantasy football landscape. As we head into Week 3, it's worth taking a closer look at some of the injuries that could end up keeping key players off of the field. So with that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy football injury report for the upcoming Week 3 action.

Arizona Cardinals

No notable injuries to report.

Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB (Thigh, Questionable)

Cordarrelle Patterson has become the odd-man out in the Atlanta Falcons running back room thanks to a thigh injury he's been dealing with, and he's questionable for the Falcons Week 3 contest against the Detroit Lions. Patterson hasn't suited up for a game yet this season, but even if he does play, he's not worth starting given how good Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have looked so far this season.

Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr., WR (Ankle, Out)

Odell Beckham Jr. has had a quiet start to his debut season with the Baltimore Ravens, which was partly due to the ankle injury he picked up in their Week 2 win. Despite initial reports suggesting that Beckham wasn't going to be forced to miss any time, he didn't practice at all for Baltimore during the week, and was ruled out for the game on Friday afternoon.

Justice Hill, RB (Foot, Out)

With J.K. Dobbins' season ending in Week 1, the Ravens have been forced to turn to a running back committee, which is being led by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Hill had a better outing than Edwards against the Bengals in Week 2 on a per carry basis, but he's not going to suit up in this game, so fantasy football owners who were counting on Hill for production should pivot to Edwards if they can.

Buffalo Bills

No notable injuries to report.

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, QB (Ankle, Out)

Bryce Young hasn't exactly been a starting option at the quarterback position to start the season, but for those stashing him in hopes he could break out at some point this season, that won't be happening in Week 3. Young picked up an ankle injury during the Carolina Panthers Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he was officially ruled out for the game on Friday.

Chicago Bears

No notable injuries to report.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB (Calf, Questionable)

Easily the biggest name on the injury report this week, Joe Burrow has been under everyone's watch after he re-aggravated his calf injury late in the Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Ravens. Given how the Bengals play on Monday Night Football, and Burrow's status is still very much up in the air, it makes him a tough play in Week 3.

Irv Smith Jr., TE (Hamstring, Questionable)

The Bengals anemic offense to open the season has hurt all of their pass-catchers, including Irv Smith Jr., who hasn't looked great to this point. Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury and is currently questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams, so it's probably a better idea to look at other options for the tight end position.

Cleveland Browns

No notable injuries to report.

Dallas Cowboys

No notable injuries to report.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Denver Broncos

No notable injuries to report.

Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable here, but it would be a major shocker if he was unable to play against the Falcons. St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury, but he practiced fully on Friday, and has come out and said he will play, while also getting a vote of support from head coach Dan Campbell as well. Obviously check in to make sure St. Brown is good to go, but he should be on the field in Week 3.

David Montgomery, RB (Thigh, Doubtful)

David Montgomery had to leave the Lions loss to the Seahawks early due to what looked like a serious leg injury, but it only ended up being a thigh bruise, which led to a collective sigh of relief from Detroit fans. However, Montgomery didn't practice at all this week, and even though he technically has a chance to play in this game, there's a very low shot that ends up happening.

Josh Reynolds, WR (Groin, Questionable)

Just like St. Brown, Josh Reynolds should be good to go for the Lions in Week 3. Reynolds, who is fresh off a big two-touchdown outing in Week 2, is dealing with a groin injury, but practiced fully on Friday. Reynolds couldn't shake the questionable injury designation, but he should be on the field for Detroit along with St. Brown.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones, RB (Hamstring, Questionable)

Aaron Jones is another big name whose status for Week 3 seems to be truly up in the air. Jones didn't suit up in Week 2 due to a hamstring injury, and while he returned to practice on Thursday, he may not have enough time to get himself healthy enough for this game. If Jones is healthy, he should be starting for fantasy football owners, but his situation may end up coming down to the wire.

Christian Watson, WR (Hamstring, Questionable)

Another star playmaker for the Packers, Christian Watson has sat out the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury of his own, and while he practiced on Wednesday, the fact that he sat out on Thursday has made his status very murky. Watson is a risky play given that, even if he does suit up, he will likely be limited, and his status is another that likely won't be figured out until right before kickoff.

Houston Texans

No notable injuries to report.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson, QB (Concussion, Out)

The Colts beat the Texans in Week 2 despite the fact Anthony Richardson was forced out of the game early with a concussion. It always seemed like it was going to be tough for Richardson to find his way out of the concussion protocol in time for Indy's Week 3 contest against the Ravens, and sure enough, he was ruled out on Friday due to the injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Zay Jones, WR (Knee, Out)

It's been a weird start to the season for Zay Jones. He had a big start to the season in Week 1 before he suffered a knee injury in Week 2, only to return to the game and proceed to post a goose-egg for fantasy owners. Jones failed to practice at all throughout the week, and ended up being ruled out for Week 3, so fantasy owners will have to wait a week to figure out what to do with the inconsistent Jags wideout.

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco, RB (Hamstring, Questionable)

Isiah Pacheco turned in a solid outing on the ground in Week 2 after struggling in Week 1, but he picked up a hamstring injury along the way that has thrown his Week 3 status into doubt. Pacheco did end up practicing in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, but he seems like a game-time decision as we get closer to kickoff.

Kadarius Toney, WR (Toe, Questionable)

After a nightmare performance in Week 1, Kadarius Toney put together a better outing in Week 2, but he may not be able to keep the momentum going in Week 3. Toney managed to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing both Wednesday and Thursday's action, and it seems like he is in a similar situation as Pacheco.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler, RB (Ankle, Out)

Austin Ekeler had a great start to the season for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he picked up an ankle injury along the way which held him out of Week 2's action. Ekeler missed practice all week again, which unsurprisingly led to him being ruled out for the game on Friday, meaning Joshua Kelley will get the lead role out of the backfield for their contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua, WR (Oblique, Questionable)

The waiver-wire darling of fantasy football this season, Puka Nacua's incredible start to the season can be made even more impressive given that he's been dealing with an oblique injury to start the season. There doesn't seem to be much concern that Nacua could miss this game, though, and while he should be able to suit up, it's worth keeping an eye on his status.

Las Vegas Raiders

No notable injuries to report.

Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle, WR (Concussion, Questionable)

The Miami Dolphins picked up a hard-fought win over the New England Patriots in Week 2, but it may have come at the cost of Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a concussion late in the game. Waddle hasn't found his way out of the concussion protocol yet, but the fact that the Dolphins haven't ruled him out yet indicates he could still play. It seems likely that Waddle will be a game-time decision.

Minnesota Vikings

No notable injuries to report.

New England Patriots

No notable injuries to report.

New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams, RB (Hamstring, Out)

Many fantasy football managers were thrilled to get their hands on Jamaal Williams in their drafts this year given that he would be starting at least three games due to Alvin Kamara's suspension to start the season. Williams was forced out of the New Orleans Saints Week 2 win early, though, and he's already been ruled out for Week 3, which is a big loss for his fantasy owners considering how Kamara returns next week.

New York Jets

Greg Zuerlein, K (Leg, Questionable)

Hey, kickers score fantasy points too. Greg Zuerlein was forced to miss the Jets Week 2 loss to the Cowboys, but he didn't miss much considering the blowout nature of the game. Given how rainy conditions could have a big impact for the Jets in Week 3, relying on Zuerlein, who is still questionable for this game, feels like a risk, which is why you should look at other kickers even if he is good to go.

Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith, WR (Hamstring/Thigh, Questionable)

DeVonta Smith has been on fire to start the 2023 campaign, but he's already dealing with a few different injuries which could hold him out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Smith should be able to go after logging practice time throughout the week, but he's another guy who is worth checking in with before his game gets underway.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No notable injuries to report.

Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf, WR (Ribs, Questionable)

DK Metcalf fought through a shot to his ribs to put together a strong day for fantasy football owners in Week 2, but with Week 3 approaching, Metcalf is still questionable for the game. However, after practicing fully on Friday, Metcalf will almost surely be good to go for the Seahawks battle against the Panthers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No notable injuries to report.

Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Ankle, Questionable)

DeAndre Hopkins has had a strange practice schedule with the Tennessee Titans, as he didn't practice at all last week, but still managed to suit up for their win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopkins once again didn't practice this week, but he will at least be traveling to Cleveland, although he seems like a game-time decision at this point.

Washington Commanders

Logan Thomas, TE (Concussion, Out)

The Washington Commanders held on for a tight win over the Denver Broncos, but they lost tight end Logan Thomas along the way due to a vicious shot from Kareem Jackson. Thomas never seemed likely to be ready to play in Week 3, and he was unsurprisingly ruled out for the game on Friday due to the injury.