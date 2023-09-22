The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts Week 3 showdown suddenly has a slew of injuries. Colts QB Anthony Richardson is already ruled out, and now the Ravens list a ton of players out with various injuries, most notably Odell Beckham Jr., per Field Yates of ESPN.

Other injured players who will miss the contest include Justice Hill, Marlon Humphrey, and others, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Ravens ruled out the following players for Sunday’s game vs the Colts: WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, CB Marlon Humphrey, OT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Odafe Oweh and S Marcus Williams.'

This isn't exactly a surprise as most of these players missed the entire week of practice, but it's a tough blow for the Ravens. The running back position has seen its fair share of injuries with JK Dobbins suffering a season-ending injury and now Hill missing, but the addition of Kenyan Drake gives them more depth.

Beckham's tenure with the Ravens has gotten off to a bit of a slow start. he has just five catches for 66 yards and no scores through the first two weeks, but competing for targets with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, among others, makes it a bit more difficult.

The Ravens should still be favored at home against the Colts, especially with Gardner Minshew starting and the Colts dealing with injuries of their own, but this long list of injured players is certainly not what Baltimore fans want to see this early in the season.