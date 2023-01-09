By Ben Cooper · 4 min read

The NFL regular season has come to a close, which means the NFL MVP race has wrapped up. The award won’t be announced until February 9th, but the playoffs are not a consideration of who wins MVP.

There are multiple candidates that have the numbers and team success to win the award. With that said, here are the NFL MVP Power Rankings as the regular season has concluded.

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has had a phenomenal season and is in line to win his 2nd MVP award. Mahomes has taken the league by storm since becoming a starter back in 2018. The 27-year-old threw for 5,250 yards, along with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes and was dynamic all season long.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He has led the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the number-one seed in the AFC. This means Mahomes and Kansas City will have a bye as they look to get back to the Super Bowl after losing in the AFC Championship Game last season.

The star QB is as elite and talented as they come and should win his 2nd MVP in his illustrious young career.

2. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had a great season but will likely come up short of the MVP award. The third-year quarterback out of LSU was coming off a surprise trip to the Super Bowl with the Bengals last season. Cincinnati made it to the playoffs as a Wild Card team last season and then went on an impressive run. They came up short of the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, but it was a great run regardless.

Burrow followed up last season’s success with another tremendous season. He threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns. Despite starting off slow, Burrow was able to get going and lead the Bengals to another great season.

Cincinnati finished the season 12-4 and secured the third seed in the AFC. They will host the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the postseason.

Burrow is a prolific quarterback, and he should be proud of the way he has played this season, putting up NFL MVP-caliber numbers.

3. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen is another quarterback in the AFC that has played at a high level. Allen is the leader of the Bills, who are motivated to make a deep playoff run after a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round last season.

It was a shootout in the postseason against another MVP candidate in Mahomes. The legendary game ended with Kansas City getting the ball in overtime and going down the field to win the game.

Allen has performed well this season, throwing for 4,283 yards on a 63.3 completion percentage for 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Allen had a significant impact on Buffalo’s rushing attack, running for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He is a dual-threat quarterback and is very difficult for defenses to stop. Allen can make a big play any time due to his athleticism and strong arm.

Allen led Buffalo to the second seed in the AFC at 13-3, giving them a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

4. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had a breakout season this year, jumping from a solid quarterback to an MVP candidate. The Eagles also made a significant jump, going from a 9-8 Wild Card team to a 14-3 number-one seed in the NFC.

Hurts can attribute part of his progression to the acquisition of star wide receiver AJ Brown. Brown was acquired in the offseason, and he has allowed the offense to reach its full potential. Hurts has been known as a dual-threat quarterback, but he has improved dramatically as a passer this season.

He completed 66.5 percent of his passes this season, significantly up from his rookie campaign in 2020, where he only completed 52 percent of his passes. Hurts finished with 3,701 passing yards, along with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. In the rushing attack, he has 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hurts might have beaten out Mahomes for the NFL MVP award this season if it weren’t for a shoulder injury that kept him out for Week 16 and Week 17. He’ll look to lead his Eagles to the Super Bowl after their first-round bye.

The MVP race was a good one this season, with four elite quarterbacks putting up phenomenal numbers. While Mahomes will likely come away with his 2nd MVP award, all four of these players should be happy with how they played during the campaign.