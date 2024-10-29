One of the most famous cliches in the NFL is “any given Sunday.” The incredible parity in the NFL has helped the league gain popularity and become the massive enterprise that it is today. However, that parity only really exists on a week-to-week basis. Sustained success is a much more complicated goal, and something that only a handful of teams have ever been able to sustain for extended periods of time.

A recent ESPN article from Jeremy Fowler examines what it takes to have a successful dynasty in the NFL. Fowler explores the idea that the Chiefs are set up to dominate the NFL for the next decade, similar to how the Patriots ruled over the NFL during the Brady years.

However, no two dynasties are the same. One of the most interesting parts of Fowler's analysis is how he compares and contrasts Robert Kraft of the Patriots and Clark Hunt of the Chiefs.

One major difference that Fowler highlights is each owner's attitude towards receiving credit for the team's success.

Hunt is reportedly understated and does not seek credit, which only strengthens the Chiefs' whole operation. Meanwhile, Robert Kraft is widely believed to have sought too much credit for New England's success, which may have harmed his relationship with Bill Belichick.

“Bill never gave Robert enough credit, and Robert wanted too much credit,” one league source said. “Andy and Clark give each other credit.”

Kraft is also widely believed to have interfered with the Brady-Garoppolo matter, which is considered the moment when issues started between Kraft and Belichick.

Regardless, those issues did not stop the Patriots from winning six Super Bowls with Belichick, Kraft, and Brady.

Chiefs could set themselves apart from Patriots if they can pull off NFL-first threepeat this season

The Chiefs have yet to surpass the Patriots as the best dynasty in NFL history.

New England won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and had nine total Super Bowl berths. Kansas City has four Super Bowl appearances during the Reid-Mahomes era and only three rings. The Chiefs clearly have their work cut out for them if they want to become the best franchise ever.

One accomplishment that could help the Chiefs eclipse the Patriots is winning the Super Bowl this season. The Chiefs are attempting an NFL-first three Super Bowl victories in a row. Achieving this unique accomplishment would be one more step towards surmounting the Patriots as the best dynasty in NFL history.

It is also worth noting that the Chiefs are currently 7-0, so they also have a chance of going undefeated this season as well.

If the Chiefs complete their threepeat while having the first perfect season since 1972, they may have already passed the Patriots in the minds of some fans.