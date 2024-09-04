Travis Kelce has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish in the NFL. All there's left to chase for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is becoming the greatest tight end of all time, a discussion he has already entered, and more Super Bowls of course.

Some have wondered if Kelce is getting close to calling it quits and hanging up his cleats as he prepares to turn 35 years old in October. He has also become a household name in the pop culture industry after his relationship with music star Taylor Swift went public. On Tuesday, Kelce gave an update on his future before he enters his 12th season in the league.

“Hopefully the best is yet to come,” said Kelce.

The comment caused a stir around the league, as fans speculated about whether Kelce was talking about football or his life off the field.

“Good he’s my TE1 in fantasy,” one fan commented. Another one added, “They winning the championship this year.”

“Bros looking forward to retiring and living his best life with Taylor while doing his little podcast,” one commenter said with a fire emoji.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs gunning for 3-peat in 2024-25

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off of back-to-back Super Bowls, are the favorites to win the title once again in 2024-25. Their status comes with good reason, as they return a majority of their core that defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas last season.

Their two key losses came on the defensive side of the ball, as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay are both gone. The loss of Sneed will be felt, as Kansas City will be relying a lot on former late-round picks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams to fill the gaps.

Andy Reid and company are more well-equipped to handle the loss of Gay at linebacker. Nick Bolton is still a rising star at the position, and Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal give the Chiefs one of the deeper rooms in the NFL. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis are back to anchor the front, giving Steve Spagnuolo the pieces to build another elite defense.

Offensively, the Chiefs' reputation speaks for itself. Patrick Mahomes is the clear-cut best quarterback in football, and Travis Kelce is still an elite weapon at tight end. Those two alone are enough to lift any offense to elite status. However, the Chiefs addressed their need for speed at wide receiver with the additions of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy.

All in all, the Chiefs are loaded up and look primed to make another run deep into the playoffs. They should be in prime position to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row.