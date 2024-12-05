After extensive negotiations with the NFL Players Association, the NFL has eased several rules concerning substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies.

According to the memo, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement to raise the threshold for a positive THC test from 150 ng/ml to 350. Additionally, they agreed to lower the fines for players who test positive.

Teams will now be informed only of the penalty when a player violates substance abuse policies, without being notified of the specific substance involved in the positive test.

Amendments on the NFL's drug policies

Previously, players faced a half-game fine for their first violation, but under the new agreement, they will now only be fined $15,000. The penalty for a second violation used to be a one-game suspension, but it is now a $20,000 fine with no missed playing time. For a third violation, the punishment was a two-game suspension, but now it is reduced to a one-game fine. Four or more violations once resulted in a three-game suspension, but now will lead to a two-game ban.

The league and union also agreed to reduce fines for missed tests. Previously, a missed test resulted in a $20,000 fine. A second missed test would lead to a one-game fine, a third would result in a two-game suspension, and four or more missed tests would bring a four-game suspension. Now, however, if a player misses a test, both parties will meet within 10 business days to discuss the situation.

Progressive approach towards substance abuse and drug policies

If the NFL determines that a missed test was not an intentional effort to avoid testing, the player can appeal the punishment. The fine for a first missed test remains at $20,000. A second missed test will result in a $45,000 fine, while a third missed test will lead to a two-game fine. Four or more missed tests will result in a four-game suspension.

Under the new policy, players will now be tested for fentanyl “if clinically indicated,” a test that was not part of the previous policy. There will be no disciplinary action for a positive fentanyl test, but if a player refuses to attend a mandatory meeting regarding fentanyl after testing positive, he will face a $15,000 fine.

A player's missed test count resets to zero after 365 days without a missed test under the new policy. Several changes have also been made to the performance-enhancing drug policy, including adjustments to testing procedures and reinstatement rules. Previously, a player suspended for a performance-enhancing drug violation could not return until they tested negative for the substance. Now, a player could be reinstated if it's determined that the substance had no performance-enhancing effect.