Saquon Barkley is having an outstanding season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he continues to put shock on people's faces with the way he runs the ball. During their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley did a backward hurdle over a defender that not only got the attention of fans but also his teammates on the field and the sideline.

Barkley's move also got the attention of the NFL, and he mentioned on an appearance on the Air it Out podcast that the league tested him for PEDS after the game.

“I got drug tested right after the game,” Barkley said. “I’m not trying to do that again.”

Barkley also shared that he was going to do a double spin, and he thought the defender would go low, so he jumped. If Barkley makes another move like that, it looks like the NFL won't budge by giving him another drug test.

Saquon Barkley not worried about Eagles' workload

Saquon Barkley has been on the field a lot for the Eagles, but he's making plays and helping the team win. Against the Jaguars, Barkley had the most touches in a game with 30, and he has the third-most in the NFL with 177. When asked about his workload, Barkley said that he wasn't worried and that he feels healthy.

“Every year is different,” Barkley said. “Every year you deal with something and I’ve battled through something every year. This year, compared to others, I’m not dealing with injury — last year, I had the ankle injury — so that definitely makes things a lot easier. But, like I said, it’s just being more of a pro of trusting the process and falling in love with the journey.”

The Eagles' offense is finally clicking, and they look like they're on a mission to take control of the NFC East, but first, they have to get through the Washington Commanders.