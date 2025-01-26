The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders are going at it in an NFC Championship Game rubber match in Philly, and tempers are predictably flaring. The two division rivals are battling it out for a spot in the Super Bowl, so it makes sense that tensions would be high between the two teams.

On the outside, AJ Brown is having a great day for the Eagles. The star receiver picked up a huge fourth down conversion down the field against Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and the two started jawing back and forth. Later in the drive, Lattimore and Brown got in a heated shoving match after an Eagles touchdown that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against Washington.

Of course, Lattimore is well known for his frequent spats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, so this scuffle will come as no surprise to many.

In an interesting twist, the penalty actually ended up saving the Commanders a point. Instead of attempting the traditional extra point, the Eagles elected to take the penalty on the try and go for two from the 1-yard line. The Commanders finally stood tall and stopped the quarterback sneak, and the score remained 20-12.

However, Brown continued to get the last laugh against Lattimore and the rest of the Commanders' secondary. On the next Eagles drive, Lattimore was called for a crucial pass interference call while covering DeVonta Smith to set the Eagles up inside the five yard line. Shortly after that, Brown caught a touchdown against Mike Sainristil to put the Eagles up by two scores.

Philadelphia gets the ball out of halftime and will have a great chance to build on their 27-15 lead as they try to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. If they can keep pounding the rock with Saquon Barkley and getting Brown involved on the outside, it will be very hard for the Commanders to get back into this game. The Eagles offense has basically gotten whatever they wanted so far in this one, and Washington needs to turn the tide in order to get back into the game.