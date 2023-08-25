It's been four years since former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked everyone by retiring prematurely from the NFL. Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson made Luck the first overall selection of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Grigson is currently the Minnesota Vikings' senior vice president for player personnel. Drafting Luck paid immediate dividends in 2012. The Colts, who were a dismal 2-14 without an injured Peyton Manning in 2011, won 11 games with Andrew Luck as their rookie signal caller. For his part, Ryan Grigson won the 2012 NFL Executive of the Year Award.

On this day in 2019: #Colts Andrew Luck shockingly retired from the NFL at age 29. Luck cited recurrent cycle of injuries as the primary reason. As he walked off the field for the last time, Colts fans booed him. Luck: "I'm not going to lie, it hurt."pic.twitter.com/un3RjnV4rQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2023

The Colts won an average of 11 games per year in Luck's first three seasons. Indy also reached the 2014 AFC Championship Game (the infamous “DeflateGate” game) against the New England Patriots. Andrew Luck threw for career-highs of 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns that year.

Grigson gave credit to Luck for spearheading the Colts' success. However, the former regrets the fact Indy never won a Super Bowl with Luck during his tenure as GM from 2012 to 2016, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

“Andrew was the biggest catalyst of all that success. But there was also a team element. The team was galvanized,” Grigson said on Wednesday.

“Any time you don't win a championship with a talent like (Luck), if you don't put enough around him, don't have the right scheme, if you don't find the right coach, your fingerprints are on it. It falls on the GM at the end of the day. He was an elite talent,” Grigson added.

Regrettably, the Colts became a mediocre squad in Grigson's last two years with the team. For his part, Andrew Luck struggled with a leaky offensive line and fought through various injuries. Luck eventually retired from the NFL on August 24, 2019. He eventually admitted he regretted the timing of his retirement.

Although Andrew Luck's career with the Colts was short, he made a profound impact with the franchise, nonetheless.