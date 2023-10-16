It's been a rough couple of years for Antonio Brown. Ever since the former All-Pro receiver played his last game in 2021, he's faced all sorts of legal trouble, ranging from unpaid jewelry bills to being banned from Snapchat for posting explicit sexual content to facing an arrest warrant for domestic violence to threatening to shoot members of the Albany Empire football team that Brown himself owned … I could keep listing other run-in's with the law, but you get the idea here, right? Well, Brown is once again making news for all of the wrong reasons.

Antonio Brown was arrested outside of his Florida home for allegedly failing to pay $31,000 in child support, according to Rhiannon Walker of Yahoo Sports. Brown was booked on Sunday night, but has since posted $15,000 bail. The mother of Brown's daughter, Wiltrice Jackson, told TMZ that she wanted Brown to be arrested.

“Right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable,” Jackson told TMZ.

Antonio Brown may have often looked untouchable running routes and embarrassing defensive backs back in his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he was a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, but clearly off the field he hasn't been able to avoid legal trouble as well as he avoided would be tacklers when he was still in the league.

At this point, all that is left to do is hope that Antonio Brown is able to get the help he needs to turn his life around.