Published December 1, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

A shocking report surfaced on Thursday indicating that former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing an arrest warrant which stems from a domestic violence incident, according to Scott Smith of FOX 13 Tampa Bay. Smith reported on Thursday morning that a source confirmed to him that Brown is “about to be arrested in Tampa Bay for domestic violence.”

The incident for which Brown is potentially facing an arrest allegedly took place on Nov. 28, and FOX reports a risk protection order was filed against Brown on Nov. 29 by the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police also indicate that the victim shares multiple children with Brown.

Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman of FOX Sports later indicated that an arrest warrant has been issued in Hillsborough County for Antonio Brown on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

Via FOX 13, the report from the Tampa Bay Police Department details the alleged situation.

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail. The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

According to the report, the victim claims that Brown threw a shoe at her head, but did not injure her in the process. The victim also alleges that Brown attempted to place an “informal eviction” notice on the door of their residence, informing the victim they had seven days to gather her belongings and leave.

“The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door, which will be uploaded to this report, with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave,” the police report said.

As of writing, Antonio Brown has not yet been arrested, but the report from FOX 13 Tampa suggests that an arrest of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is looming.